I took every African with me to the top of the world - Saray Khumalo

Khumalo is the first black African woman to have reached the summit of Mount Everest.

SA mountaineer Saray Khumalo is welcomed at OR Tambo International Airport on 27 May 2019 after returning home from Nepal where she summited Mount Everest. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
SA mountaineer Saray Khumalo is welcomed at OR Tambo International Airport on 27 May 2019 after returning home from Nepal where she summited Mount Everest. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Mountaineer Saray Khumalo was hailed a national hero after she returned to South Africa following her historic climb.

Khumalo is the first black African woman to have reached the summit of Mount Everest.

Khumalo raised R135,000 that will go towards educating disadvantaged children.

Khumalo said she hoped to inspire many young South Africans to conquer their own challenges.

“I do believe my achievement means that in a small way I took every African, who might have been told that they couldn’t consider the pursuit, with me to the top of the world.”

Department of Sport Director-General Alec Moemi said Khumalo had demonstrated why women in sport should be supported.

“In the name of Saray, we will continue to invest in women in sport and work towards parity.”

Khumalo added she plans on conquering all seven summits of the world.

WATCH: Saray Khumalo: 'Being on top of the world will live with me forever'

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

