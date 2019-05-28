Gupta-linked company paid R36m for one day’s work, Zondo commission told

This was among the submissions made by chartered accountant Gerhard van der Westhuizen, who testified about numerous irregularities related to contracts between the state-owned company and Neotel.

PRETORIA - The state capture commission has heard how Transnet paid a Gupta-linked shelf company R36 million for one day of work.

It emerged at the commission that the job had already been completed by a Transnet employee. This was among the submissions made by chartered accountant Gerhard van der Westhuizen, who testified about numerous irregularities related to contracts between the state-owned company and Neotel.

Van der Westhuizen said he led and concluded negotiations with Neotel on 13 December 2014 but later discovered a contract with a company called Homix, whose services commenced a day earlier.

Evidence leader Veruschka September confirmed the timeline with the witness.

“To an extent that R36 million was paid for services contracted from Homix on 13 December 2014. Would it be correct to say that R36 million would relate to but one day of work?”

Van der Westhuizen answered: “It does appear that way, yes.”

September closed proceedings with the question being explored during these hearings related to Transnet.

“Whether or not a parallel system was indeed at play at the time that these transactions took place, a parallel system was augmented by the higher echelons of the organisation to corroborate the outside of the procurement process to facilitate these transactions.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)