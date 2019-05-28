George Michael's ex-lover 'squatting' in his home

Fadi Fawaz has reportedly been living in the Wham! singer's £5 million home, which is close to Regent's Park in London, since he passed away at Christmas 2016 at the age of 53.

LONDON - George Michael's ex-lover Fadi Fawaz won't leave his mansion, despite legal letters urging him to evacuate.

Fawaz has reportedly been living in the Wham! singer's £5 million home, which is close to Regent's Park in London, since he passed away at Christmas 2016 at the age of 53 and, although he's received numerous legal letters, he's refusing to leave as he believes Michael gave him permission to stay there.

A source close to the late star's family told The Sun newspaper: "Fadi is being a real pain about all this.

"He has refused to leave despite several letters and requests in the last 18 months. He is blanking them out and it appears he now has squatters rights. It's been going on for such a long time that it's hard to know what to do next. The lawyers are seeing what can be done. It would be a lot easier if Fadi just upped sticks and left."

Despite the fact Fawaz - who was in an on/off relationship with Michael - is convinced the Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go hitmaker wanted him to stay at the property after his death, the late star didn't leave anything to him in his will.

Michael's cousin Andros Georgiou previously explained that all beneficiaries of his estate had been contacted, including his sisters, staff and charities - believed to be Childline and the Terrence Higgins Trust - but the hairdresser was not on the list.

A source said at the time: "Fadi is threatening to go all the way to High Court but I think the estate will have to settle with him. He's been offered £500,000 and I think the estate should pay a couple of million to get rid of him."

Michael's ex-partner, Dallas art dealer Kenny Goss, 59, who was with the late star from 1996 to 2011, is also said to be contesting his exclusion from the will, in relation to their Goss-Michael Foundation.

Meanwhile, Fawaz recently revealed he is selling Michael's possessions, so he can "survive" amid the ongoing legal battle with the late Careless Whisper hitmaker's family over the late singing legend's £105 million fortune.

He wrote on Twitter: "George Michael Items for sale if you interested please let me know. It's a way so I can survive till we solve the problems with his family and lawyer. Since I'm left with no help and since no one is human anymore.

"Am willing to sell any story as well .

"Iam done with being respectful towards George Michael or the rest.

"I will fight for my right from George Michael till the last day of my life.

"And no I won't get a job .(sic)"