Gauteng education dept receives over 459k online school admission applications

The process was delayed after some organisations threatened to take the department to court over its amended admissions regulations.

The launch of the online application system for grade one and eight pupils for the 2020 academic year. Picture: Thando Khubeka/EWN
8 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Department of Education said on Tuesday it was pleased with week two of its online admissions process.

The department said over 459,000 online applications had been received so far for 2020 admissions.

The process was delayed after several organisations threatened to take the department to court over its amended admissions regulations.

Some parents described the online system as quick and simple after it went live last week.

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said: “It is paramount to note that, the recorded applications are from 226 019 applicants. These figures simply indicate that, we probably have about 100 000 spaces remaining at our schools, for both grade one and eight, respectively.”

