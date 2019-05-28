Financial implications for a reduced Cabinet, says Malegapuru Makgoba
Deputy chairperson of the National Planning Commission (NPC) professor Malegapuru Makgoba explained why the size of Cabinet should be kept at a minimum.
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has yet to announce his new Cabinet, but there’s keen interest in how he’ll reduce a bloated executive.
Much of the focus will be on who’s appointed, and to which portfolio, while it’s also expected the president may merge departments.
And South Africans will want to know the financial implications of such a reconfiguration of the executive.
The number of ministers and deputies has ballooned over the years, from 50 under former President Thabo Mbeki, to 72 under former President Jacob Zuma.
The increase has also seen the total budget for VIP protection rise to R1.5 billion in 2018/19 financial year.
That’s not where it ends, with the Department of Public Works budgeting R188 million to buy ministerial residences.
Deputy chairperson of the National Planning Commission (NPC) Professor Malegapuru Makgoba explained why the size of Cabinet should be kept at a minimum.
“If you look at the size of the country, you’ll come to a figure of 10. If you then look at the size of the country to the Cabinet that they had, and you have to cluster them, you’ll come to a figure of about 14.”
He said key portfolios, like finance and education, could stay on and other departments should be clustered.
Makgoba added the National Development Plan, which Ramaphosa helped draft, could also assist him in reconfiguring a tight Cabinet.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Politics
-
EFF defends Public Protector from ‘racist’ attacks
-
CARTOON: Breaking Dawn?
-
Kathrada Foundation adamant Gordhan innocent over Ivan Pillay Sars payout
-
ANC deputy president David Mabuza to be sworn-in as MP on Tuesday
-
Alliance partners want forensic probe into Iqbal Survé's donation to WC ANC
-
I feared losing my job if I didn’t listen to Molefe: ex-Transnet employee
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.