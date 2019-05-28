FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: The DA is stuck in no man’s land

-
State capture inquiry hears of ‘unethical’ Molefe, China South Rail relationshipPolitics
-
Social grants second-most important source of income in SA – Stats SALocal
-
Gordhan’s lawyers ask court to set aside Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s reportLocal
-
eThekwini EPWP workers threaten protest if job, salary demands unfulfilledLocal
-
Sibanye-Stillwater shareholders approve Lonmin dealBusiness
-
NPA ready to make strong case against racist Adam CatzavelosLocal
-
State capture inquiry hears of ‘unethical’ Molefe, China South Rail relationshipPolitics
-
Social grants second-most important source of income in SA – Stats SALocal
-
Gordhan’s lawyers ask court to set aside Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s reportLocal
-
eThekwini EPWP workers threaten protest if job, salary demands unfulfilledLocal
-
Sibanye-Stillwater shareholders approve Lonmin dealBusiness
-
NPA ready to make strong case against racist Adam CatzavelosLocal
-
Ramaphosa's Cabinet, ANC poll performance on agenda at Cosatu CEC meetingPolitics
-
Zille: DA made big mistake falling into ANC, EFF's race-based politicsPolitics
-
ANALYSIS: Ramaphosa’s Cabinet: who & what’s needed to end SA’s malaiseOpinion
-
Meet the ANC’s premier candidatesPolitics
-
Land Party suspends its national coordinator Maxwell MothlakePolitics
-
Zuma: No person can claim he has more power than the ANCPolitics
-
Parties say they’re making progress with removing election postersPolitics
-
Political parties rush to remove election posters to avoid penaltiesPolitics
-
Malema urges IEC to modernise voting systems to avoid future crisisPolitics
-
SAM MKOKELI: Ramaphosa's New Dawn-speak is lipstick on a pigOpinion
-
Majodina: No one on ANC’s Parly list dropped for MabuzaPolitics
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: The DA is stuck in no man’s landOpinion
-
ANC Integrity Commission report hindering Cabinet announcement - analystPolitics
-
ANC deputy president David Mabuza to be sworn-in as MP on TuesdayPolitics
-
Financial implications for a reduced Cabinet, says Malegapuru MakgobaPolitics
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: The DA is stuck in no man’s landOpinion
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Andile Phehlukwayo - the Proteas keystoneOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: The 7 things new leaders need to do to fix South AfricaOpinion
-
JEAN-JACQUES CORNISH: British control of Chagos Archipelago can't continueOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Belinda Bozzoli, let music free your colonial mindOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Ramaphosa’s Cabinet: who & what’s needed to end SA’s malaiseOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Social grants second-most important source of income in SA – Stats SALocal
-
Sibanye-Stillwater shareholders approve Lonmin dealBusiness
-
Facebook use eroding in US as social media under pressureLifestyle
-
Rand falls as trade war concerns hurt sentimentBusiness
-
France says local plants must stay open in Renault-Fiat merger planWorld
-
Transnet paid Gupta-linked firm R36m for one day’s work, Zondo inquiry toldBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Facebook use eroding in US as social media under pressureLifestyle
-
Ellen DeGeneres opens up about being sexually assaulted as teenLifestyle
-
Cirrhosis, cancer risks higher with fatty liver, especially in diabetics - studyLifestyle
-
Superbug threat grows as rivers contaminated with antibioticsLifestyle
-
George Michael's ex-lover 'squatting' in his homeLifestyle
-
4 bodies and 10 tonnes of rubbish collected from EverestWorld
-
WHO recognises 'burnout' as medical conditionLifestyle
-
Fake Facebook accounts: the never-ending battle against botsWorld
-
Former manager of Marvel's Stan Lee arrested for elder abuseLifestyle
-
Neymar loses Brazil captaincy to Alves for Copa AmericaSport
-
Your time to shine, South Africa coach Ellis tells players on World Cup debutSport
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Andile Phehlukwayo - the Proteas keystoneOpinion
-
It's good to be 'The King', says South Africa's HarrisSport
-
Hazard wants happy Chelsea ending should Madrid move materialiseSport
-
Easy for Nadal and Djokovic, scare for SerenaSport
Popular Topics
-
Saray Khumalo: 'Being on top of the world will live with me forever'Local
-
Deadly earthquake hits northern PeruWorld
-
Tornado tears through Oklahoma CityWorld
-
WATCH: It's party time! Presidential inauguration concertLocal
-
WATCH: Cyril Ramaphosa's presidential inaugurationLocal
-
Politics Sphithiphithi: Frans Baleni on president-elect Cyril Ramaphosa
-
Equal bonuses on the cards for Banyana Banyana playersLocal
-
Zondo commission could have been avoided - Jacob ZumaLocal
-
ScUber, the rideshare submarine, launched Down UnderWorld
CARTOON: Breaking Dawn?
-
CARTOON: Cyril's Clean SweepPolitics
-
CARTOON: Justice Delayed...Politics
-
CARTOON: Time to clean up the CabinetPolitics
-
CARTOON: The Smallanyana PartiesPolitics
-
CARTOON: Mzansi's Avengers: Are they worthy?Politics
-
CARTOON: Electoral INKompetencePolitics
-
CARTOON: The Elections In NumbersLocal
-
CARTOON: Mandela Rolls Out The Carpet For YouLocal
-
CARTOON: Fair weather fiendsPolitics
- Tue
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 5°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 4°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 2°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 3°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 4°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 3°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 5°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 10°C
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: The DA is stuck in no man’s land
OPINION
As speculation continues around DA leader Mmusi Maimane’s fate following the party’s elections showing, the organisation must reflect on itself and not just its leader.
The DA can choose to lay the blame on Maimane, or ask itself the difficult questions such as the one raised by its now former campaign manager Jonathan Moakes, “who it is and who it is fighting for?”.
The party’s election performance declined for the first time since the party’s incarnation as the Democratic Alliance 19 years ago. The DA has lost five seats after scoring 20.77% in the polls, down from 22.23% in 2014.
Taking some responsibility for the party’s declining fortunes, former party leader Hellen Zille said that her mistake was to try and outplay the ANC in the “racial diversity as proof of being a transformed party” game.
From where I am seated, the DA failed not because it wanted to have a diverse racial groups as members, but rather because it did not care enough what the new members cared about.
The party was all too happy to see its T-shirts worn in the plattelands and in the informal settlements. To it, this was proof that it was growing and “diversified”.
The only glue that held the disparate interests together was that the members of the new grouping agreed that the ANC had to be removed from power. But it could not always agree on why or what the ANC should be replaced with, in the event that the project succeeded.
As a consequence, the party became everything to everyone.
Blacks associate with it in the expectation that the party will say something meaningful to them about how it intends to resolve what they see as the original sin: white racism and privilege.
Whites feel that the party does not fully appreciate the feelings of alienation and scapegoating for all that is wrong in South Africa.
The party is stuck in no man’s land. It is no surprise that it lost some votes to the far right, and most possibly to the persona of President Cyril Ramaphosa as distinct to losing them to the ANC.
The DA’s game of consolidating around being opposed to the ANC is doomed to failure simply because there are just too many ways and good reasons to be opposed to the ANC.
As Moakes said, what the party ought to do is choose and describe in clear language what it seeks to replace the ANC hegemony with – and sell that to the electorate.
The DA must stop trying to be a “broad church” like the ANC is. As Zille says, it cannot outplay the ANC at being the ANC.
The ANC successfully consolidated the varying interests of nationalists, communists, capitalists, workerists and even traditionalists into an anti-apartheid project.
Once apartheid was defeated, the same disparate interests could sit together around the fire of proximity to power and attendant patronage.
The DA does not have the patronage card to play. At least not in the eight provinces it does not govern.
If the DA has to adopt ANC language, it cannot do worse than borrow from former president Thabo Mbeki saying “better fewer, but better”.
Fikile-Ntsikelelo Moya is an independent journalist and former editor of The Mercury and The Witness.
Popular in Opinion
-
SAM MKOKELI: Ramaphosa's New Dawn-speak is lipstick on a pigone hour ago
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Caster, show us your boobs - inside the IAAF ruling26 days ago
-
ANALYSIS: The 7 things new leaders need to do to fix South Africaone day ago
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Andile Phehlukwayo - the Proteas keystone3 hours ago
-
ANALYSIS: Ramaphosa’s Cabinet: who & what’s needed to end SA’s malaise5 days ago
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Belinda Bozzoli, let music free your colonial mind5 days ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.