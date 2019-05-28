Father allegedly kills himself, 3 children in Soshanguve

-
Strike over racial pay differences will shut down Transnet ports - SatawuBusiness
-
City of Cape Town facing law suit for 'omissions' in desalination plant contractLocal
-
Father allegedly kills himself, 3 children in SoshanguveLocal
-
'Money to share' - MacKenzie Bezos pledges half her Amazon fortune to charityBusiness
-
New claims that EFF used VBS funds for birthday bashLocal
-
Call for ANC integrity commission to probe Gordhan following Mkhwebane reportLocal
-
Strike over racial pay differences will shut down Transnet ports - SatawuBusiness
-
City of Cape Town facing law suit for 'omissions' in desalination plant contractLocal
-
Father allegedly kills himself, 3 children in SoshanguveLocal
-
New claims that EFF used VBS funds for birthday bashLocal
-
Call for ANC integrity commission to probe Gordhan following Mkhwebane reportLocal
-
WC govt’s 'booze in schools' amendment won’t benefit pupils: SadtuLocal
-
Ramaphosa's Cabinet, ANC poll performance on agenda at Cosatu CEC meetingPolitics
-
Zille: DA made big mistake falling into ANC, EFF's race-based politicsPolitics
-
ANALYSIS: Ramaphosa’s Cabinet: who & what’s needed to end SA’s malaiseOpinion
-
Meet the ANC’s premier candidatesPolitics
-
Land Party suspends its national coordinator Maxwell MothlakePolitics
-
Zuma: No person can claim he has more power than the ANCPolitics
-
Parties say they’re making progress with removing election postersPolitics
-
Political parties rush to remove election posters to avoid penaltiesPolitics
-
Malema urges IEC to modernise voting systems to avoid future crisisPolitics
-
Call for ANC integrity commission to probe Gordhan following Mkhwebane reportLocal
-
David Mabuza sworn in as MPPolitics
-
Gordhan: Timing of Public Protector's report 'politically motivated'Politics
-
State capture inquiry hears of ‘unethical’ Molefe, China South Rail relationshipPolitics
-
SAM MKOKELI: Ramaphosa's New Dawn-speak is lipstick on a pigOpinion
-
Majodina: No one on ANC’s Parly list dropped for MabuzaPolitics
-
SAM MKOKELI: Ramaphosa's New Dawn-speak is lipstick on a pigOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: The DA is stuck in no man’s landOpinion
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Andile Phehlukwayo - the Proteas keystoneOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: The 7 things new leaders need to do to fix South AfricaOpinion
-
JEAN-JACQUES CORNISH: British control of Chagos Archipelago can't continueOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Belinda Bozzoli, let music free your colonial mindOpinion
Popular Topics
-
City of Cape Town facing law suit for 'omissions' in desalination plant contractLocal
-
'Money to share' - MacKenzie Bezos pledges half her Amazon fortune to charityBusiness
-
Huawei reviewing FedEx relationship, says packages 'diverted'World
-
State capture inquiry hears of ‘unethical’ Molefe, China South Rail relationshipPolitics
-
Social grants second-most important source of income in SA – Stats SALocal
-
Sibanye-Stillwater shareholders approve Lonmin dealBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Famous marques unveil new models at 2019 London Motor ShowLifestyle
-
Facebook use eroding in US as social media under pressureLifestyle
-
Ellen DeGeneres opens up about being sexually assaulted as teenLifestyle
-
Cirrhosis, cancer risks higher with fatty liver, especially in diabetics - studyLifestyle
-
Superbug threat grows as rivers contaminated with antibioticsLifestyle
-
George Michael's ex-lover 'squatting' in his homeLifestyle
-
4 bodies and 10 tonnes of rubbish collected from EverestWorld
-
WHO recognises 'burnout' as medical conditionLifestyle
-
Fake Facebook accounts: the never-ending battle against botsWorld
-
Khawaja causes selection headache before Australia's openerSport
-
Neymar loses Brazil captaincy to Alves for Copa AmericaSport
-
Your time to shine, South Africa coach Ellis tells players on World Cup debutSport
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Andile Phehlukwayo - the Proteas keystoneOpinion
-
It's good to be 'The King', says South Africa's HarrisSport
-
Hazard wants happy Chelsea ending should Madrid move materialiseSport
Popular Topics
-
Adam Catzavelos crimen injuria case postponedLocal
-
Famous marques unveil new models at 2019 London Motor ShowLifestyle
-
Saray Khumalo: 'Being on top of the world will live with me forever'Local
-
Deadly earthquake hits northern PeruWorld
-
Tornado tears through Oklahoma CityWorld
-
WATCH: It's party time! Presidential inauguration concertLocal
-
WATCH: Cyril Ramaphosa's presidential inaugurationLocal
-
Politics Sphithiphithi: Frans Baleni on president-elect Cyril Ramaphosa
-
Equal bonuses on the cards for Banyana Banyana playersLocal
CARTOON: Breaking Dawn?
-
CARTOON: Cyril's Clean SweepPolitics
-
CARTOON: Justice Delayed...Politics
-
CARTOON: Time to clean up the CabinetPolitics
-
CARTOON: The Smallanyana PartiesPolitics
-
CARTOON: Mzansi's Avengers: Are they worthy?Politics
-
CARTOON: Electoral INKompetencePolitics
-
CARTOON: The Elections In NumbersLocal
-
CARTOON: Mandela Rolls Out The Carpet For YouLocal
-
CARTOON: Fair weather fiendsPolitics
- Tue
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 5°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 4°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 2°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 3°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 4°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 3°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 5°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 10°C
Father allegedly kills himself, 3 children in Soshanguve
It was alleged that the 29-year old man killed the three children on Tuesday morning and then committed suicide.
SOSHANGUVE - Police are investigating after they found the bodies of three children and an adult believed to be their father in Soshanguve.
It was alleged that the 29-year old man killed the three children on Tuesday morning and then committed suicide.
According to community members, the man had an altercation with the mother of the three children earlier on Tuesday.
Residents in Block W in Soshanguve said they heard screams coming from the man's house.
The police's Kay Makhubele said they were shocked by the scene when they arrived.
“This morning, police were called to one of the houses in Soshanguve where the community members noticed a man enter the house with the three children. When they went in there, they found all four were hanging.”
The man is believed to be the biological father of one of the children and was a stepfather to the other two.
If this article has raised issues for you or if you’re concerned about someone you know, call the South African Depression and Anxiety Group’s Suicide Crisis Line on 0800 567 567.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Timeline
-
Soshanguve boy (9) who lost his life saving friend honoured by Ramaphosa33 days ago
-
TMPD urge motorists to use alternative routes amid PTA protests47 days ago
-
Gauteng MEC urges cops to arrest other suspects in Sibusiso Khwinana murder78 days ago
-
Investigation underway after deadly assault of man selling pirated DVDs206 days ago
Popular in Local
-
Call for ANC integrity commission to probe Gordhan following Mkhwebane reportone hour ago
-
New claims that EFF used VBS funds for birthday bashone hour ago
-
David Mabuza sworn in as MP3 hours ago
-
CARTOON: Breaking Dawn?14 hours ago
-
Truck's sudden stop may have caused deadly N3 South crash – RTMC13 hours ago
-
14 Pretoria kids in hospital after sustaining burns at crèche while sleeping3 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.