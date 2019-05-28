Father allegedly kills himself, 3 children in Soshanguve

It was alleged that the 29-year old man killed the three children on Tuesday morning and then committed suicide.

SOSHANGUVE - Police are investigating after they found the bodies of three children and an adult believed to be their father in Soshanguve.

According to community members, the man had an altercation with the mother of the three children earlier on Tuesday.

Residents in Block W in Soshanguve said they heard screams coming from the man's house.

The police's Kay Makhubele said they were shocked by the scene when they arrived.

“This morning, police were called to one of the houses in Soshanguve where the community members noticed a man enter the house with the three children. When they went in there, they found all four were hanging.”

The man is believed to be the biological father of one of the children and was a stepfather to the other two.

If this article has raised issues for you or if you’re concerned about someone you know, call the South African Depression and Anxiety Group’s Suicide Crisis Line on 0800 567 567.

