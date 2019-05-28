Ethiopia apologises to Somalia for wiping it off country map

-
WC ANC announces new member to replace Ebrahim RasoolLocal
-
No date for when Gauteng water restrictions will end: Rand WaterLocal
-
14 Pretoria kids in hospital after sustaining burns at crèche while sleepingLocal
-
Clashes in 4 Brazil prisons leave 40 deadWorld
-
David Mabuza sworn in as MPPolitics
-
David Makhura postpones announcement of his new cabinetLocal
-
WC ANC announces new member to replace Ebrahim RasoolLocal
-
No date for when Gauteng water restrictions will end: Rand WaterLocal
-
14 Pretoria kids in hospital after sustaining burns at crèche while sleepingLocal
-
David Mabuza sworn in as MPPolitics
-
David Makhura postpones announcement of his new cabinetLocal
-
Gordhan: Timing of Public Protector's report 'politically motivated'Politics
-
Ramaphosa's Cabinet, ANC poll performance on agenda at Cosatu CEC meetingPolitics
-
Zille: DA made big mistake falling into ANC, EFF's race-based politicsPolitics
-
ANALYSIS: Ramaphosa’s Cabinet: who & what’s needed to end SA’s malaiseOpinion
-
Meet the ANC’s premier candidatesPolitics
-
Land Party suspends its national coordinator Maxwell MothlakePolitics
-
Zuma: No person can claim he has more power than the ANCPolitics
-
Parties say they’re making progress with removing election postersPolitics
-
Political parties rush to remove election posters to avoid penaltiesPolitics
-
Malema urges IEC to modernise voting systems to avoid future crisisPolitics
David Mabuza sworn in as MP
-
Gordhan: Timing of Public Protector's report 'politically motivated'Politics
-
State capture inquiry hears of ‘unethical’ Molefe, China South Rail relationshipPolitics
-
SAM MKOKELI: Ramaphosa's New Dawn-speak is lipstick on a pigOpinion
-
Majodina: No one on ANC’s Parly list dropped for MabuzaPolitics
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: The DA is stuck in no man’s landOpinion
-
ANC Integrity Commission report hindering Cabinet announcement - analystPolitics
-
SAM MKOKELI: Ramaphosa's New Dawn-speak is lipstick on a pigOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: The DA is stuck in no man’s landOpinion
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Andile Phehlukwayo - the Proteas keystoneOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: The 7 things new leaders need to do to fix South AfricaOpinion
-
JEAN-JACQUES CORNISH: British control of Chagos Archipelago can't continueOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Belinda Bozzoli, let music free your colonial mindOpinion
Popular Topics
-
State capture inquiry hears of ‘unethical’ Molefe, China South Rail relationshipPolitics
-
Social grants second-most important source of income in SA – Stats SALocal
-
Sibanye-Stillwater shareholders approve Lonmin dealBusiness
-
Facebook use eroding in US as social media under pressureLifestyle
-
Rand falls as trade war concerns hurt sentimentBusiness
-
France says local plants must stay open in Renault-Fiat merger planWorld
Popular Topics
-
Famous marques unveil new models at 2019 London Motor ShowLifestyle
-
Facebook use eroding in US as social media under pressureLifestyle
-
Ellen DeGeneres opens up about being sexually assaulted as teenLifestyle
-
Cirrhosis, cancer risks higher with fatty liver, especially in diabetics - studyLifestyle
-
Superbug threat grows as rivers contaminated with antibioticsLifestyle
-
George Michael's ex-lover 'squatting' in his homeLifestyle
-
4 bodies and 10 tonnes of rubbish collected from EverestWorld
-
WHO recognises 'burnout' as medical conditionLifestyle
-
Fake Facebook accounts: the never-ending battle against botsWorld
-
Khawaja causes selection headache before Australia's openerSport
-
Neymar loses Brazil captaincy to Alves for Copa AmericaSport
-
Your time to shine, South Africa coach Ellis tells players on World Cup debutSport
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Andile Phehlukwayo - the Proteas keystoneOpinion
-
It's good to be 'The King', says South Africa's HarrisSport
-
Hazard wants happy Chelsea ending should Madrid move materialiseSport
Popular Topics
-
Famous marques unveil new models at 2019 London Motor ShowLifestyle
-
Saray Khumalo: 'Being on top of the world will live with me forever'Local
-
Deadly earthquake hits northern PeruWorld
-
Tornado tears through Oklahoma CityWorld
-
WATCH: It's party time! Presidential inauguration concertLocal
-
WATCH: Cyril Ramaphosa's presidential inaugurationLocal
-
Politics Sphithiphithi: Frans Baleni on president-elect Cyril Ramaphosa
-
Equal bonuses on the cards for Banyana Banyana playersLocal
-
Zondo commission could have been avoided - Jacob ZumaLocal
CARTOON: Breaking Dawn?
-
CARTOON: Cyril's Clean SweepPolitics
-
CARTOON: Justice Delayed...Politics
-
CARTOON: Time to clean up the CabinetPolitics
-
CARTOON: The Smallanyana PartiesPolitics
-
CARTOON: Mzansi's Avengers: Are they worthy?Politics
-
CARTOON: Electoral INKompetencePolitics
-
CARTOON: The Elections In NumbersLocal
-
CARTOON: Mandela Rolls Out The Carpet For YouLocal
-
CARTOON: Fair weather fiendsPolitics
- Tue
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 5°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 4°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 2°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 3°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 4°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 3°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 5°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 10°C
Ethiopia apologises to Somalia for wiping it off country map
Addis Ababa said it did not know how the offending chart got there and has replaced it with the logo of the Department of Foreign Affairs.
PRETORIA - Ethiopia has apologised to Somalia for wiping the country off a map posted on its official website.
Addis Ababa said it did not know how the offending chart got there and has replaced it with the logo of the Department of Foreign Affairs.
The map showed Somalia as part of Ethiopia, but accurately outlined the breakaway Somaliland, which is not internationally recognised.
At first sight, it might hark back to the bloody history between Ethiopia and Somalia.
The two countries have been fighting border wars since 1964.
International forces were involved in the Ogaden War between 1977 and 1978.
But the Ethiopian cartographer left his diplomatic compatriots even more to apologise for.
The offending map showed the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Republic of Congo as one country.
It did not separate Sudan and South Sudan.
Popular in Africa
-
Botswana's Ian Khama calls on people not to vote for his former party2 days ago
-
Angola to re-bury body of rebel chief Savimbia week ago
-
Nigerian president vows corruption crackdown in second term4 hours ago
-
Mutharika to be sworn in as Malawi president6 hours ago
-
Amnesty International accuses Zim govt of escalating attacks on rights activists4 hours ago
-
At least nine illegal Zimbabwean miners die after mine collapse9 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.