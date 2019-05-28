Ethiopia apologises to Somalia for wiping it off country map

Addis Ababa said it did not know how the offending chart got there and has replaced it with the logo of the Department of Foreign Affairs.

PRETORIA - Ethiopia has apologised to Somalia for wiping the country off a map posted on its official website.

The map showed Somalia as part of Ethiopia, but accurately outlined the breakaway Somaliland, which is not internationally recognised.

At first sight, it might hark back to the bloody history between Ethiopia and Somalia.

The two countries have been fighting border wars since 1964.

International forces were involved in the Ogaden War between 1977 and 1978.

But the Ethiopian cartographer left his diplomatic compatriots even more to apologise for.

The offending map showed the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Republic of Congo as one country.

It did not separate Sudan and South Sudan.