eThekwini EPWP workers threaten protest if job, salary demands unfulfilled

DURBAN - eThekwini Extended Public Works Programme workers (EPWP) were fuming after the eThekwini municipality failed, once again, to fulfil promises made to them.

Over a week ago, EPWP workers marched to controversial eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede's office to demand the permanent jobs and salary increases that the mayor had promised shortly after she was elected in 2016.

Upon their arrival, they were told that Gumede could not address them as her bail conditions prevented her from communicating with the majority of eThekwini staff members.

Gumede was granted R50,000 bail as she faced charges of fraud, corruption and racketeering linked to a 2016 waste collection tender that paid out over R200 million for services not rendered.

Durbanites have to take caution in the city's CBD on Wednesday as eThekwini EPWP workers promised to stage a protest.

Skhumbuzo Buthelezi, one of the organisers of the protest, said the workers had exhausted all means of peaceful engagement with the city and gave the municipality until the end of Tuesday to respond to their demands to avoid Wednesday's scheduled protest.

“We’ve been there for too long. We are tired of just being EPWP workers; we need permanent employment. For now, we want to know how they will be able to absorb all of these workers.”

Attempts to get a response from city officials have been unsuccessful thus far.

