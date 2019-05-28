David Makhura postpones announcement of his new cabinet

With two members of his old cabinet deployed to the National Assembly, the Gauteng premier might have to reconfigure the group of men and women who will lead his administration.

JOHANNESBURG - Eyewitness News has learnt that Gauteng Premier David Makhura has had to postpone the announcement of his new cabinet because some of his preferred appointees could be chosen to be in the president’s administration this week.

Earlier on Tuesday, the premier’s office confirmed that the appointments would only be communicated later in the week and not on Tuesday as planned.

This after the Presidency also delayed its announcement.

With two members of his old cabinet, MECs Barbara Creecy and Gwen Ramokgopa, now deployed to the National Assembly, Makhura might have to reconfigure the group of men and women who will lead his administration.

Former community safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane has also been elected chairperson of committees in the provincial legislature.

Sources say the names of African National Congress (ANC) heavyweights and former Tshwane and Johannesburg mayors Kgosientso Ramokgopa and Parks Tau appear on the list of individuals being considered for appointments in the provincial government.

It’s understood that Jacob Mamabolo, who was the MEC of infrastructure development, will make a return to the cabinet to appease the ANC’s alliance partner, the South African Communist Party.

Gauteng ANC convener of the health and education subcommittee Bandile Masuku has been touted for the position of health MEC.

Sources have also attributed the Gauteng cabinet announcement delay on a need for the premier to strike the right gender balance in line with the ANC’s 50/50 representation rule.

Gauteng was hotly contested during the 8 May elections due to its influence as an economic powerhouse, with the ANC winning it by a small margin.

