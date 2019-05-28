ANC deputy president David Mabuza to be sworn-in as MP on Tuesday
Mabuza postponed his swearing in last week, saying that he wanted an opportunity to address the ANC's integrity commission.
JOHANNESBURG - ANC deputy president David Mabuza will be sworn in as a Member of Parliament on Tuesday afternoon.
Mabuza postponed his swearing in last week, saying that he wanted an opportunity to address the ANC's integrity commission.
He was flagged along with more than 20 other party members by the commission when it reviewed the ANC's candidate list for the National Assembly.
Mabuza's swearing-in follows his meeting with the commission on Friday.
ANC Media Alert: ANC Deputy President to be sworn in as an ANC MP pic.twitter.com/8kAI70InDG— ANC Parliament (@ANCParliament) May 28, 2019
Popular in Politics
-
EFF defends Public Protector from ‘racist’ attacks
-
CARTOON: Breaking Dawn?
-
Financial implications for a reduced Cabinet, says Malegapuru Makgoba
-
Kathrada Foundation adamant Gordhan innocent over Ivan Pillay Sars payout
-
Alliance partners want forensic probe into Iqbal Survé's donation to WC ANC
-
I feared losing my job if I didn’t listen to Molefe: ex-Transnet employee
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.