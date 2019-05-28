ANC deputy president David Mabuza to be sworn-in as MP on Tuesday

Mabuza postponed his swearing in last week, saying that he wanted an opportunity to address the ANC's integrity commission.

JOHANNESBURG - ANC deputy president David Mabuza will be sworn in as a Member of Parliament on Tuesday afternoon.

Mabuza postponed his swearing in last week, saying that he wanted an opportunity to address the ANC's integrity commission.

He was flagged along with more than 20 other party members by the commission when it reviewed the ANC's candidate list for the National Assembly.

Mabuza's swearing-in follows his meeting with the commission on Friday.