DA denounces Free State Premier Sisi Ntombela’s cabinet selections
Newly appointed MEC for sports, arts, and culture Limakatso Mahasa was criticised by the DA’s Roy Jankielsohn for allegedly abandoning her duties in her past role as social development MEC.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Free State has slammed Premier Sisi Ntombela's reappointment of MECs including Mamiki Qabathe who was responsible for the implementation of the controversial Vrede dairy farm project that benefited the Gupta family instead of small-scale farmers.
Qabathe served as MEC for agriculture at the time and she returned to the provincial cabinet as MEC for social development.
“She a non-existent MEC, she's been ill most of her previous term as MEC and said that’s the reason why she could not go to her office,” Jankielsohn said.
Ntombela described members of the new cabinet as committed and talented, saying the appointments were not an easy task for her and the ANC.
The Eastern Cape’s Premier Oscar Mabuyane also announced his new cabinet on Tuesday.
North West Premier Job Mokgoro warned he wouldn’t tolerate corruption and looting of state funds, saying his cabinet was committed to clean governance.
Last year, the national government placed the province's departments of treasury and health under administration following a series of governance failures.
