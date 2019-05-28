Court orders Madibeng municipality to settle R45m water levies debt

The judge acknowledged that over R32 million for water use charges and a further R13 million for water research levies was owed to the department.

JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Pretoria has ordered the Madibeng Local Municipality to pay the Department of Water and Sanitation for its failure to settle its debt.

Spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said the department had taken other steps to address the failure by debtors to pay before approaching the court.

“By the time we get to the situation of going the legal route, we would have gone through all the other processes, especially those that are encouraged by the intergovernmental relations framework,” said Ratau.