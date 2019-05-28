-
CoCT to allocate R535m of budget to safety & security directorate
Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato said the money would be used to buy more vehicles and equipment, as well as boost personnel numbers.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town on Tuesday announced it would allocate R535 million to its safety and security directorate for the 2019/2020 financial year.
The city’s budget will be tabled at a full sitting of council on Wednesday.
Mayor Dan Plato said the money would be used to buy more vehicles and equipment, as well as boost personnel numbers. Facilities, such as fire stations, would also benefit.
“Once adopted, we will be able to forge ahead with plans to deploy one dedicated law enforcement officer to each of our 116 wards in the city. This will be in addition to the existing 100 extra offices we are deploying in the neighbourhood safety team in Bonteheuwel, Valhalla Park and Bishop Lavis,” the mayor explained.
The mayor added that CCTV cameras would also be installed.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
