Case against Adam Catzavelos, who filmed his racist slurs, postponed

In the video, Adam Catzavelos used the K-word to refer to black people while on holiday on a Greek island in 2018.

RANDBURG - The case of crimen injuria against Adam Catzavelos has been postponed to next month to allow him to appoint his own attorney.

Catzavelos posted a video of himself last year, celebrating the fact that there were no black people at the beach where he was at, referring them by the K-word.

He made a brief appearance at the Randburg Magistrate Court on Tuesday. While he was on holiday in Greece last year, Catzavelos took a video of himself on the beach and posted on social media, openly expressing his joy at seeing no black people there.

He appeared calm at the court on Tuesday and did not object to people taking pictures and videos of him in and outside court.

He told the magistrate that he would be appointing his own attorney when he returns to court on 13 June.

The NPA's Phindi Mjonondwane said he faced one count of crimen injuria.

“This is in relation to his comments while he was at a beach in Greece, where he used the K-word.”

The businessman was fired from the family business following the remarks and the school where his children had been enrolled banned him from setting foot on the premises.

WATCH: Nic Catzavelos: There is racism within Adam