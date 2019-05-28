Call for ANC integrity commission to probe Gordhan following Mkhwebane report
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s report found that Pravin Gordhan violated the Constitution when he authorised an early retirement payment for a senior employee 10 years ago.
JOHANNESBURG - A complaint has been laid against former Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan with the African National Congress’ (ANC) integrity commission.
In a letter addressed to the commission’s chairperson, George Mashaba, which Eyewitness News has seen, the complainant cites Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s recent report that found Gordhan violated the Constitution when he authorised an early retirement payout for then South African Revenue Service deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay 10 years ago.
The minister has since filed papers asking the High Court in Pretoria to set aside the report, challenging Mkhwebane’s competence and fitness to hold office.
In the letter, Phapano Phasha, who is a member of the ANC’s Brian Bunting branch in Johannesburg, says the integrity commission must look at the Public Protector’s report against Gordhan and decide whether its findings bring the party’s image into disrepute.
Phasha also complained about what she calls the persistent and continuous attack on the Office of the Public Protector by Gordhan.
She said it was inconceivable that a member of the ANC’s national executive committee and of Cabinet can be allowed to attack such an institution with impunity and relentlessly, without being called to order.
The ANC member has told EWN the integrity commission has confirmed receipt of her letter.
