ATM to ask National Assembly to probe Gordhan’s fitness to hold office
The ATM has not wasted any time announcing its arrival in Parliament and says it will request an ad hoc committee investigation into Minister Pravin Gordhan.
CAPE TOWN - One of Parliament’s newest parties, the African Transformation Movement (ATM), said it would make a formal request to National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise to start proceedings to assess Public Enterprise Minister Pravin Gordhan’s fitness to hold office.
The party said it was shocked at Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s report that found Gordhan had acted irregularly when he approved a pension payout for former South African Revenue Service senior official Ivan Pillay.
The ATM joined the Economic Freedom Fighters in their criticism of Gordhan.
Party spokesperson Mandisa Mashiya said the ATM was of the view that Gordhan must recuse himself from consideration for a Cabinet position and Parliament until he has cleared his name.
“When someone has been implicated in such poor governance issues and corruption, that particular individual should not be in a position and continue as if everything is okay.”
Gordhan indicated that he would take Mkhwebane’s report on review.
Mashiya said the ATM would finalise its request to the Speaker once its senior leaders had met formally to discuss the matter on Tuesday afternoon.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
