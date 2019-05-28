ANC Integrity Commission report hindering Cabinet announcement - analyst

The commission was sitting this week to meet with ANC members who’ve been flagged in its preliminary report on individuals suspected to have betrayed the party's values and principles and brought it into disrepute.

JOHANNESBURG - Political analyst Lukhona Mnguni said that the African National Congress (ANC) Integrity Commission's mooted report on the party's members was the hurdle stopping Cyril Ramaphosa from announcing his Cabinet.

The commission has already met with party national chairperson Gwede Mantashe and party deputy president David Mabuza, who postponed his swearing in as a Member of Parliament last week.

According to Mnguni, the president, whose Cabinet appointment has been awaited since his inauguration on Saturday, was hamstrung by outstanding issues being dealt with by the ANC Integrity Commission.

“Until there’s a resolution on that question and Mabuza has decided whether he wants to go to Luthuli House or Cape Town [Parliament], it might as well be that the Integrity Committee’s work becomes nearly part of the deciding process for some people.”

However, he conceded that the structure was toothless as it cannot haul those it finds guilty of impropriety before any disciplinary forum to account.

Despite this, he maintained that the decision the commission made would assist President Ramaphosa’s decision-making process.

The commission’s George Mashamba said on Monday that the structure would meet until Wednesday, spelling an even longer wait for the Cabinet announcement as its report would only be tabled before the ANC national executive committee at the end of this week.