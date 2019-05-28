Alliance partners want forensic probe into Iqbal Survé's donation to WC ANC
The SACP, Cosatu and Sanco have called for the investigation, citing that Survé’s company, Sekunjalo, is the subject of investigation at the commission of inquiry into the affairs of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC).
CAPE TOWN - The African National Congres s (ANC)'s alliance partners have called for a forensic investigation as the saga involving the over R1 million donation from businessman Dr Iqbal Survé deepens.
The parties recently met to iron out pressing issues in the alliance.
The SACP's Benson Nqentsu said those involved in siphoning the R1 million donation must be removed from any public office.
In a statement, he said the donation itself may be the earnings of civil servants.
Alliance partners want the R1 million recouped and returned to Survé.
The party's treasurer-general Maurencia Gillion was suspended after the money was not paid back.
Days later, she was, however, back in her position.
The SACP, Sanco and Cosatu want other members involved to be suspended as well.
They have also asked the ANC’s national executive committee to intervene.
