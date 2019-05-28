View all in Latest
Alliance partners want forensic probe into Iqbal Survé's donation to WC ANC

The SACP, Cosatu and Sanco have called for the investigation, citing that Survé’s company, Sekunjalo, is the subject of investigation at the commission of inquiry into the affairs of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC).

A screengrab of Sekunjalo chairperson Iqbal Surve giving testimony at the PIC inquiry on 3 April 2019.
A screengrab of Sekunjalo chairperson Iqbal Surve giving testimony at the PIC inquiry on 3 April 2019.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congres s (ANC)'s alliance partners have called for a forensic investigation as the saga involving the over R1 million donation from businessman Dr Iqbal Survé deepens.

The SACP, Cosatu and Sanco have called for the investigation, citing that Survé’s company, Sekunjalo, is the subject of investigation at the commission of inquiry into the affairs of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC).

The parties recently met to iron out pressing issues in the alliance.

The SACP's Benson Nqentsu said those involved in siphoning the R1 million donation must be removed from any public office.

In a statement, he said the donation itself may be the earnings of civil servants.

Alliance partners want the R1 million recouped and returned to Survé.

The party's treasurer-general Maurencia Gillion was suspended after the money was not paid back.

Days later, she was, however, back in her position.

The SACP, Sanco and Cosatu want other members involved to be suspended as well.

They have also asked the ANC’s national executive committee to intervene.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

