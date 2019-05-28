-
Adam Catzavelos to appear in court over racist utterances
Adam Catzavelos used the K-word to refer to black people while on holiday on a Greek island in 2018.
JOHANNESBURG - A man who filmed himself uttering racial slurs while holidaying abroad is to appear in a Johannesburg court on Tuesday.
Adam Catzavelos will be making his first appearance on a charge of crimen injuria.
In the video, Catzavelos used the K-word to refer to black people while on holiday on a Greek island in 2018.
In his apology, which he also shared on social media, Catzavelos said the damage he had caused with his video was unacceptable and that he had been thoughtless and insensitive.
He said he had shown a complete lack of understanding of what the people have endured.
Despite his apology, which some have described as insincere, he was dismissed from his family business and the school where his children had been enrolled banned the businessman from its premises.
The Economic Freedom Fighters in Gauteng laid a criminal complaint against Catzavelos and called for swift action to be taken against him.
