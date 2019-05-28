NPA ready to make strong case against racist Adam Catzavelos

Catzavelos posted a video of himself last year celebrating the fact that there were no black people at the beach he was on in Greece, referring to them by the K-word.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said it was ready to make a strong case against businessman Adam Catzavelos, saying they expected him to argue the issue of jurisdiction in his defence.

The case of crimen injuria against Catzavelos has been postponed to next month to allow him to appoint his own lawyer.

Catzavelos posted a video of himself last year celebrating the fact that there were no black people at the beach he was on in Greece, referring to them by the K-word.

He appeared at the Randburg Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The NPA said it anticipated that the defence in the case of crimen injuria against Catzavelos would argue that because the alleged offence was not committed in the country, that he cannot be prosecuted.

Spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwana said the State was ready to make a strong case.

“The issue of jurisdiction is a matter that will be ventilated in court and the prosecutor who decided on the matter was well aware that this issue would come up and has prepared an argument that will be heard in court.”

He was expected back in the dock in two weeks' time.