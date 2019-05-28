14 Pretoria kids in hospital after sustaining burns at crèche while sleeping

No date for when Gauteng water restrictions will end: Rand Water
JOHANNESBURG - Fourteen children are recovering at a Pretoria hospital after sustaining serious burns at a crèche in Soshanguve.
The children were wounded in a gas explosion while sleeping in a room on Monday.
MEC for Social Development Nandi Mayathula-Khoza visited the children in hospital.
The MEC said the safety of children at preschools was a concern.
“The kids must be safe at all preschools throughout the country. The first thing that we need to ensure happens is that the crèche is in a safe space.”
