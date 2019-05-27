WATCH LIVE: Zondo wants answers on Hawks inaction on fraudulent Transnet payment

Chairperson deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo instructed his team to ask the commissioner of police did not pursue the matter when whistleblowers opened a case about the fraudulent payment of R647 million to a fake supplier in 2017.

JOHANNESBURG - The Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture has asked the national police commissioner for clarity on why nothing was done about a fraudulent payment by Transnet.

This came from the testimony of minority shareholder Roberto Gonsalves into the billion rand locomotives procurement deal.

On Friday, the hearings ended on a dramatic note with Zondo seeking answers from National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole.

Zondo was shocked that the Hawks were complacent in dealing with reports of irregularities at the parastatal.

This emerged from the testimony of Gonsalves, whose company secured R5 billion from a contract with Transnet to buy 1,064 trains in 2014 with a Chinese supplier.

Gonsalves testified that after spotting dodgy dealings with the Chinese company, they alerted the Hawks in late December 2017.

Zondo was also concerned that Hawks Colonel Navin Madhoe, who is facing several allegations of corruption, was still at work.

Madhoe is accused of attempting to bribe former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks boss Johan Booysen with R2 million.

The commission resumes on Monday.

