Zille: DA made big mistake falling into ANC, EFF's race-based politics

Former DA leader Helen Zille said that the notion that she also had an impact on the party's drop in support during the elections was not true.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Western Cape Premier Helen Zille said that one of the biggest mistakes the Democratic Alliance (DA) made in the national elections was falling into the African National Congress (ANC)'s and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)'s race-based politics.

In an article written for the Rapport on Sunday, Zille revealed that the DA tried to "crush" her and force her out of the party at the height of the controversy over her colonialism tweets two years ago.

The DA said that Zille would now be referred to its federal executive council for her controversial "black privilege" tweet but she said she knew nothing about that.

The former DA leader said that the notion that she also had an impact on the party's drop in support was not true.

"What really shook us was the question of race-based politics and falling into the ANC-EFF's race-based narrative that lost us huge numbers of votes to the right. And that was tragic because, in fact, I see the far-right wing as representing just the same of a kind of identity politics I always fought against."