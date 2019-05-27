View all in Latest
WC task team probes 3 shootings in Nyanga, Khayelitsha

On Sunday night nine suspects opened fire in a tavern in Site B, Khayelitsha, killing a woman and wounding 13 others.

FILE: Picture: SAPS.
FILE: Picture: SAPS.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - A provincial task team is investigating three shootings in Nyanga and Khayelitsha.

“Five people were shot dead when an unknown suspect opened fire at victims in three incidents in Samora Machel . Robbery as a motive is not ruled out as personal belongings were robbed in some incidents (sic),” said the police's Noloyiso Rwexana. Samora Machel falls under the Nyanga policing precinct.

On Sunday night, nine suspects opened fire in a tavern in Site B in Khayelitsha, killing a woman and wounding 13 others.

At another tavern in Harare, Khayelitsha, a gunman killed a man and wounded four others on Sunday morning.

