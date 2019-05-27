WC schools, learners set for mid-year examinations

The Western Cape Education Department said that the mid-year exams were important for both the school and for the learners as they are an essential marker on how the learners were progressing.

CAPE TOWN - Hundreds of thousands of learners across the province are set to write their mid-year exams soon.

She added that the results of these exams were used to determine which areas may need additional work and support.

Spokesperson Jessica Shelver: "For learners who don't have a safe place to study, please make use of your schools, your mod centres and your libraries in your communities as a quiet, safe and secure area to study. Schools in the province set their own timetables for these exams within prescribed WCED timelines and we wish to remind schools and parents that learners are required by law to attend school."