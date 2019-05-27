WC schools, learners set for mid-year examinations

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
Go

WC schools, learners set for mid-year examinations

The Western Cape Education Department said that the mid-year exams were important for both the school and for the learners as they are an essential marker on how the learners were progressing.

Picture: Pixabay
Picture: Pixabay
39 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Hundreds of thousands of learners across the province are set to write their mid-year exams soon.

The Western Cape Education Department said that the mid-year exams were important for both the school and for the learners as they are an essential marker on how the learners are progressing.

She added that the results of these exams were used to determine which areas may need additional work and support.

Spokesperson Jessica Shelver: "For learners who don't have a safe place to study, please make use of your schools, your mod centres and your libraries in your communities as a quiet, safe and secure area to study. Schools in the province set their own timetables for these exams within prescribed WCED timelines and we wish to remind schools and parents that learners are required by law to attend school."

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA