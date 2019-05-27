WC ANC's alliance partners call for overhaul of PEC

The Congress of South African Trade Unions, South African Communist Party and South African National Civic Organisation said they were fed up with the in-fighting that has cursed the party.

CAPE TOWN – African National Congress (ANC) alliance partners in the Western Cape have called for a complete overhaul of the main party's provincial executive committee.

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu), South African Communist Party (SACP) and South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) said they were fed up with the in-fighting that has cursed the party.

The ANC's election performance in the 8 May polls was the worst in democracy.

The ANC's provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs told members in a brutal open letter that their poor performance was due to factionalism and internal divisions.

Now the ANC's alliance partners want the main body's executive committee to be removed.

The SACP, Cosatu and Sanco wants to rebuild the party following its poor performance at the May polls.

The alliance said it felt embarrassed by the recent events that unfolded before and after the elections.

It said the manner in which deployment was handled and use of resources to advance factional agendas led to the poor performance in an election.

The SACP's Benson Nqetsu said in a statement there was a tendency to reduce other alliance components to campaigning tools while it exclusively preserved powers to deploy to itself.

