Vehicle systems failure not cause of Reshall Jimmy's death - expert

Proceedings are underway to determine if a case is to be made, after Jimmy died in his burning Ford Kuga in December 2015.

US expert John Loud testifies in the Western Cape High Court on forensic tests he conducted on behalf of the Ford Motor Company, to determine what caused the fire in which Reshall Jimmy burnt to death in his Ford Kuga in December 2015. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN
CAPE TOWN - The inquest into Reshall Jimmy's death is set to resume in the Western Cape High Court on Monday morning.

Proceedings are underway to determine if a case is to be made, after Jimmy died in his burning Ford Kuga in December 2015.

US-based engineer John Loud wrapped up his testimony last week, finding no evidence of any product failure in the vehicle within Ford's control that could have caused the fatal blaze.

Electrical fire expert, John Loud, found that the cause of the fire that claimed Reshall Jimmy's life is undetermined.

He also testified that an electrical fire could not have naturally spread so fast that Jimmy became incapacitated by its fumes.

Loud testified that either an accelerant was used, causing the blaze to grow so quickly that it prevented Jimmy from exiting or that Jimmy was incapacitated at the time the fire started.

Another expert is expected to take the stand today.

