Vehicle systems failure not cause of Reshall Jimmy's death - expert

Mhlanga: My SSA suspension malicious, designed to destabilise agencyLocal
Vehicle systems failure not cause of Reshall Jimmy's death - expertLocal
WC schools, learners set for mid-year examinationsLocal
If properly handled, Hadebe’s exit won't affect Eskom, says economistBusiness
Cele prepared to serve in any portfolio in Ramaphosa's CabinetPolitics
Golden Arrow finalising plans to beef up bus securityLocal
Meet the ANC’s premier candidatesPolitics
Land Party suspends its national coordinator Maxwell MothlakePolitics
Zuma: No person can claim he has more power than the ANCPolitics
Parties say they’re making progress with removing election postersPolitics
Political parties rush to remove election posters to avoid penaltiesPolitics
Malema urges IEC to modernise voting systems to avoid future crisisPolitics
Mpofu: EFF accepts election results despite alleged irregularitiesPolitics
Maluleke: Probe into alleged voter fraud found potential irregularitiesPolitics
Malema: We'll keep advocating for free movement of Africans in AfricaPolitics
Public Protector's attack on Gordhan's PA unnecessary - lawyerPolitics
Flagged ANC leaders hope to clear names before Cabinet announcementPolitics
Presidency: Cabinet announcement to be made later in the week, not MondayPolitics
Cosatu: Ramaphosa should appoint young, untainted people to cabinetPolitics
Cele thanks police officers as he bids ministry farewellPolitics
Gordhan's interference with Eskom board led to CEO's resignation - EconomistPolitics
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Belinda Bozzoli, let music free your colonial mindOpinion
ANALYSIS: Ramaphosa’s Cabinet: who & what’s needed to end SA’s malaiseOpinion
ANALYSIS: Data fails to capture complexity of SA’s unemployment crisisOpinion
JEAN-JACQUES CORNISH: The generational battle in African politicsOpinion
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Obstinate Gumede is hindering the ANC's renewal effortsOpinion
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Game of Thrones and a philosophical rulerOpinion
If properly handled, Hadebe’s exit won't affect Eskom, says economistBusiness
S&P rating decision welcomed by punditsBusiness
S&P Global keeps SA’s rating unchangedBusiness
Phakamani Hadebe's resignation as Eskom CEO met with shockBusiness
Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe resignsBusiness
ScUber, the rideshare submarine, launched Down UnderWorld
Mel B calls Victoria Beckham a b****
Booster shot: Zimbabwe coffee revival paying dividendsLifestyle
South Korean social satire 'Parasite' wins Palme d'Or at CannesLifestyle
Lotto results: Saturday, 25 May 2019Lifestyle
17 interesting things to know about our new-ish president, RamaphosaPolitics
'Off the scale' excitement for fans as Spice Girls reunion opensLifestyle
Powerball results: Friday 24 May 2019Lifestyle
In Cannes, glittery film festival literally costs the earthLifestyle
ScUber, the rideshare submarine, launched Down UnderWorld
Castle Lite Unlocks Meek Mill & extra day of hip-hopLifestyle
Amla hits form for Proteas, Blitzboks qualify for OlympicsSport
Another Amla half-century puts to bed any doubt he belongsSport
Hamilton wins Monaco GP to extend championship leadSport
Stormers skipper to undergo scan on injured kneeSport
Teenager Potapova 'speechless' after stunning 'idol' KerberSport
Kohli sees positives in lower order despite NZ drubbingSport
WATCH LIVE: Cyril Ramaphosa's presidential inaugurationLocal
Politics Sphithiphithi: Frans Baleni on president-elect Cyril Ramaphosa
Equal bonuses on the cards for Banyana Banyana playersLocal
Zondo commission could have been avoided - Jacob ZumaLocal
ScUber, the rideshare submarine, launched Down UnderWorld
Mlambo-Ngcuka: Men are the ‘most vicious’ when it comes to women’s bodiesLocal
Mlambo-Ngcuka: The women’s ministry can succeed with the right leaderLocal
Trengove: Zuma can't complain about trial delaysPolitics
EWN On The Couch: Springbok Aphiwe Dyantyi gives American football a trySport
CARTOON: Justice Delayed...Politics
CARTOON: Time to clean up the CabinetPolitics
CARTOON: The Smallanyana PartiesPolitics
CARTOON: Mzansi's Avengers: Are they worthy?Politics
CARTOON: Electoral INKompetencePolitics
CARTOON: The Elections In NumbersLocal
CARTOON: Mandela Rolls Out The Carpet For YouLocal
CARTOON: Fair weather fiendsPolitics
CARTOON: Political Eggs-aggerationsPolitics
Vehicle systems failure not cause of Reshall Jimmy's death - expert
Proceedings are underway to determine if a case is to be made, after Jimmy died in his burning Ford Kuga in December 2015.
CAPE TOWN - The inquest into Reshall Jimmy's death is set to resume in the Western Cape High Court on Monday morning.
Proceedings are underway to determine if a case is to be made, after Jimmy died in his burning Ford Kuga in December 2015.
US-based engineer John Loud wrapped up his testimony last week, finding no evidence of any product failure in the vehicle within Ford's control that could have caused the fatal blaze.
Electrical fire expert, John Loud, found that the cause of the fire that claimed Reshall Jimmy's life is undetermined.
He also testified that an electrical fire could not have naturally spread so fast that Jimmy became incapacitated by its fumes.
Loud testified that either an accelerant was used, causing the blaze to grow so quickly that it prevented Jimmy from exiting or that Jimmy was incapacitated at the time the fire started.
Another expert is expected to take the stand today.
