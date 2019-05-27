Strong El Nino 'unlikely' this year: UN weather agency

El Nino is a warming of ocean surface temperatures associated with crop damage, fires and flash floods.

GENEVA - There is a 60-65% percent chance of El Nino weather conditions emerging between June and August, but a strong El Nino looks unlikely, the UN World Meteorological Organisation said on Monday, citing its latest assessment of global data.

El Nino is a warming of ocean surface temperatures associated with crop damage, fires and flash floods. The WMO said there was a 50% chance of El Nino conditions from September.