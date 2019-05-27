Strike over staff shortage shuts Louvre in Paris
The museum said staff were striking on the grounds that their numbers were no longer sufficient to cope with ever-increasing visitor numbers.
PARIS - Staff at the Louvre in Paris went on strike on Monday, forcing the museum to close and disappointing tourists hoping to catch a glimpse of the Mona Lisa and other masterworks.
The museum said staff were striking on the grounds that their numbers were no longer sufficient to cope with ever-increasing visitor numbers.
"Due to a strike by reception and security staff linked to high visitor numbers, the Louvre will exceptionally be closed on Monday," the museum said on Twitter.
The Sud Culture Solidaires trade union said in a statement that the Louvre was "suffocating" and staff were being overwhelmed by the number of visitors.
"Staff have noticed an unprecedented deterioration in working and visiting conditions," it said.
"More than 10 million people visited the Louvre in 2018. Although visitor numbers have grown by more than 20% since 2009... staff numbers are falling," the union said.
The CGT Culture union said 150 museum staff had gathered outside the culture ministry in Paris to protest "against staff shortages".
The Louvre said it would refund visitors who had bought tickets for Monday.
It is usually particularly busy on Mondays as it is one of the few Paris museums to stay open on a day when many others close.
This is not the first time Louvre workers have staged a strike over conditions: in April 2013 staff walked out due to an upsurge in pickpockets targeting tourists.
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.