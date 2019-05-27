State Security minister's advisor Bob Mhlanga fired
The move follows the axing of another special advisor Gibson Njenje three weeks ago and raises further concerns of a purge of staff and instability at the State Security Agency.
PRETORIA – Eyewitness News can reveal that another senior member of the State Security Agency has been relieved of his duties. This time it’s a special advisor to the minister, Bob Mhlanga.
Both Njenje and Mhlanga were fired from the agency during former President Thabo Mbeki’s era but were brought back by his successor Jacob Zuma.
It’s believed the current moves are based on suspicions that the pair remain loyal to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s predecessor.
Mhlanga told Eyewitness News that he has been accused of drawing a salary from both the International Relations Department where he was transferred to several years ago as well as the State Security Agency.
But he says when he returned to the agency last year as a special advisor, there was an agreement between the two human resources departments that the one would in effect top-up his salary.
Mhlanga says he is very upset and disappointed at what has happened, saying he was brought back to the State Security Agency to help stabilise the organisation but ends up being treated poorly.
He says he was hastily suspended by former minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba on Friday.
The agency’s Mahlodi Muofhe says he can’t comment because as of Sunday they don’t have a minister and are waiting for the president to appoint a Cabinet.
