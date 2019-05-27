Sars Alberton branch closed after building catches fire

It said a mobile tax unit will be deployed to the area to provide limited tax-related services.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Revenue Service's Alberton branch has been closed after part of the building caught fire on Monday.

The building was evacuated and no injuries were reported.

The revenue service said operations at the branch would remain suspended until the affected areas were declared safe.

