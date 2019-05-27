Saray Khumalo remembers fallen Everest team members on return to SA

Khumalo made history earlier this month after becoming the first black African woman to reach the peak of the highest mountain in the world.

JOHANNESBURG - South African mountaineer Saray Khumalo has received a hero's welcome at OR Tambo International Airport after her historic climb of Mount Everest.

Khumalo made history earlier this month when she became the first black African woman to reach the peak of the highest mountain in the world.

At least 10 people have lost their lives on the mountain this season alone.

Saray Khumalo arrived at OR Tambo International Airport to supporters singing and cheering as she walked through the arrival doors.

#SarayKhumalo [WATCH] Khumalo arrives to a hero’s welcome at OR Tambo International Airport. TK pic.twitter.com/CgwaavPRkv — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 27, 2019

#SarayKhumalo [WATCH] Government welcomes Khumalo back into the country, she has been hailed for her perseverance. TK pic.twitter.com/nKVtbDlE4U — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 27, 2019

#saraykhumalo [WATCH] Khumalo talk about her journey. She has challenged every african child to take on their own Mount Everest. TK pic.twitter.com/H4rh8uJF8w — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 27, 2019

Khumalo's family and friends were visibly happy to see her after her weeks away.

She said that her journey had not been easy but she had a purpose.

Government hailed Khumalo for her strength and perseverance in taking on the highest mountain in the world without any funding.

The South African mountaineer raised R135,000 that will go toward educating disadvantaged children.