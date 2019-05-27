Saray Khumalo expected to touch down in SA on Monday

Khumalo made history over a week ago becoming the first black African woman to reach the peak of the highest mountain in the world.

JOHANNESBURG – South African mountaineer Saray Khumalo is expected to receive a hero's welcome when she touches down on home soil on Monday morning after her historic climb of Mount Everest.

Khumalo made history earlier this month when she became the first black African woman to reach the peak of the highest mountain in the world.

At least 10 people have lost their lives on the mountain this season alone.

After taking on the highest mountain in the world, encountering difficulties along the way including the loss of one of her team members, Khumalo is expected back in South Africa this morning.

It was fourth time lucky for Khumalo, whose previous attempts failed due to external factors, including when an earthquake struck Nepal in 2015.

Spokesperson Jeanette McGill says Khumalo can’t wait to see her supporters, especially her family, after a physically and mentally challenging journey.

“She’s really looking forward to being able to come home and spend time with her family again as well as give thanks for the support that she received from South Africans.”

Supporters are expected to welcome Khumalo at the OR Tambo International Airport around 10am on Monday morning.