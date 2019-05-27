Sapu appeals for more resources, training in wake of WC policeman's shooting
CAPE TOWN - The South African Policing Union (Sapu) is calling for more resources and regular firearm training for police officers, following the death of a Stellenbosh policeman.
Last week, the constable and his colleague were responding to a house robbery at a farm in the area.
It is believed another officer accidentally shot the man.
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) and the Hawks are probing the matter.
The South African Policing Union said there were measures which could be implemented to reduce cop killings.
The union's Mpho Kwinika sais that this incident and others like it were concerning and should be investigated and addressed urgently. He added that the government needed to increase resources at police stations.
"What we need to do is to make sure that they regularly partake in shooting practices, like we used to do in the past. Police officers must be experts in the firearms that they are utilising."
He added that the state needed to provide sufficient funding for bullets, shooting ranges and should also partner with private shooting ranges.
Kwinika also called for improved health and wellness programmes for officers.
"The wellness programme in the police is not given sufficient attention. How can you have a depressed person going out to look after another depressed person? It can't work like that."
Ipid said that the officer's post mortem report would take at least six weeks.
