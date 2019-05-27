View all in Latest
SABC and SuperSport agree on World Cup deal

The two organisations have been negotiating for some time as the possibility of many South African fans missing out on international cricket's showpiece threatened to become a reality.

41 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The SABC and SuperSport have announced an agreement which will allow the public broadcaster to broadcast a portion of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, which begins on Thursday when South Africa take on hosts England.

The two organisations have been negotiating for some time as the possibility of many South African fans missing out on international cricket's showpiece threatened to become a reality.

Only certain World Cup matches will be broadcast live on SABC, while others will only be available but delayed.

The SABC said it would announce more details regarding its broadcasting schedule of the matches shortly.

