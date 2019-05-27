SABC and SuperSport agree on World Cup deal
The two organisations have been negotiating for some time as the possibility of many South African fans missing out on international cricket's showpiece threatened to become a reality.
CAPE TOWN - The SABC and SuperSport have announced an agreement which will allow the public broadcaster to broadcast a portion of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, which begins on Thursday when South Africa take on hosts England.
JOINT MEDIA STATEMENT | pic.twitter.com/ZZDlonwzv5— SABCPortal (@SABCPortal) May 27, 2019
Only certain World Cup matches will be broadcast live on SABC, while others will only be available but delayed.
The SABC said it would announce more details regarding its broadcasting schedule of the matches shortly.
