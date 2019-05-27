View all in Latest
Ramaphosa's Cabinet, ANC poll performance on agenda at Cosatu CEC meeting

Cosatu will also take stock of issues raised by different affiliates and then table issues related to the sectors they organise, amongst other organisational issues.

FILE: Cosatu general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
FILE: Cosatu general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
56 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) said it was waiting for President Cyril Ramaphosa to consult with its leaders on the composition of his new Cabinet.

The federation's ordinary executive committee is sitting from Monday morning with the president's much-awaited Cabinet announcement one of the issues on its agenda.

Cosatu is in an alliance with the African National Congress (ANC).

The union’s general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali says it’s just a matter of time until Ramaphosa discusses his choice of ministers and the reconfigured Cabinet with the federation.

Cosatu's central executive committee which is meeting for three days from this morning will thereafter interrogate whether the president's decisions are in line with ANC policies which are determined by the ANC and its alliance partners.

The ordinary CEC will also discuss the ANC's performance at the recent polls which will see delegates reflect on the party's decline.

Cosatu will also take stock of issues raised by different affiliates and then table issues related to the sectors they organise, amongst other organisational issues.

