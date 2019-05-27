Questions around Mabuza being sworn in as MP still unanswered

Last week, the deputy president requested his swearing in by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng be postponed to give him time to respond to the ANC's integrity commission report.

CAPE TOWN - It's not yet clear when David Mabuza will be sworn in as an MP following his postponement last week.

The document red-flagged him and other leaders for having questionable integrity.

Mabuza has already met with the party’s integrity commission, but it remains unclear when he will be sworn in or whether he will be reappointed deputy president.

Weekend reports indicated Ramaphosa would retain Mabuza.

Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo referred questions on Mabuza’s swearing in to the ANC but said Parliament was hard at work preparing for any outcome from the Cabinet announcement.

“There is going to be a lot of work that happens. Especially after the Cabinet is announced.”

Once parliamentary committees are set up based on how Ramaphosa reconfigures the state, MPs will be assigned to them.

SANCO MAKES CASE FOR REDUCED CABINET

Meanwhile, the South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) said it supported Ramaphosa’s plans to reconfigure the national executive, saying it expected the new Cabinet to accelerate service delivery through the merger of departments such as women, youth and social development; and human settlement, local government and traditional affairs.

Sanco also proposed that economic and small business development should fall under one portfolio, the same for sport, arts and culture. The organisation suggested the merger of the mineral resources and environmental affairs departments.