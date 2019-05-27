Police launch probe into roadside double murder in Benoni

-
South African carbon tax finally becomes lawBusiness
-
CT property owners face deadline to register solar power systems with cityLocal
-
Zille: DA made big mistake falling into ANC, EFF's race-based politicsPolitics
-
Nothing untoward in Gordhan approving Ivan Pillay's retirement, says lawyerPolitics
-
Police launch probe into roadside double murder in BenoniLocal
-
Mhlanga: My SSA suspension malicious, designed to destabilise agencyLocal
-
CT property owners face deadline to register solar power systems with cityLocal
-
Zille: DA made big mistake falling into ANC, EFF's race-based politicsPolitics
-
Nothing untoward in Gordhan approving Ivan Pillay's retirement, says lawyerPolitics
-
Police launch probe into roadside double murder in BenoniLocal
-
Mhlanga: My SSA suspension malicious, designed to destabilise agencyLocal
-
Vehicle systems failure not cause of Reshall Jimmy's death - expertLocal
-
ANALYSIS: Ramaphosa’s Cabinet: who & what’s needed to end SA’s malaiseOpinion
-
Meet the ANC’s premier candidatesPolitics
-
Land Party suspends its national coordinator Maxwell MothlakePolitics
-
Zuma: No person can claim he has more power than the ANCPolitics
-
Parties say they’re making progress with removing election postersPolitics
-
Political parties rush to remove election posters to avoid penaltiesPolitics
-
Malema urges IEC to modernise voting systems to avoid future crisisPolitics
-
Mpofu: EFF accepts election results despite alleged irregularitiesPolitics
-
Maluleke: Probe into alleged voter fraud found potential irregularitiesPolitics
-
Nothing untoward in Gordhan approving Ivan Pillay's retirement, says lawyerPolitics
-
Cele prepared to serve in any portfolio in Ramaphosa's CabinetPolitics
-
Public Protector's attack on Gordhan's PA unnecessary - lawyerPolitics
-
Flagged ANC leaders hope to clear names before Cabinet announcementPolitics
-
Presidency: Cabinet announcement to be made later in the week, not MondayPolitics
-
Cosatu: Ramaphosa should appoint young, untainted people to cabinetPolitics
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Belinda Bozzoli, let music free your colonial mindOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Ramaphosa’s Cabinet: who & what’s needed to end SA’s malaiseOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Data fails to capture complexity of SA’s unemployment crisisOpinion
-
JEAN-JACQUES CORNISH: The generational battle in African politicsOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Obstinate Gumede is hindering the ANC's renewal effortsOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Game of Thrones and a philosophical rulerOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Fiat Chrysler presents plan for merger with RenaultBusiness
-
If properly handled, Hadebe’s exit won't affect Eskom, says economistBusiness
-
S&P rating decision welcomed by punditsBusiness
-
S&P Global keeps SA’s rating unchangedBusiness
-
Phakamani Hadebe's resignation as Eskom CEO met with shockBusiness
-
Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe resignsBusiness
Popular Topics
Mel B calls Victoria Beckham a b****
-
Booster shot: Zimbabwe coffee revival paying dividendsLifestyle
-
South Korean social satire 'Parasite' wins Palme d'Or at CannesLifestyle
-
Lotto results: Saturday, 25 May 2019Lifestyle
-
17 interesting things to know about our new-ish president, RamaphosaPolitics
-
'Off the scale' excitement for fans as Spice Girls reunion opensLifestyle
-
Powerball results: Friday 24 May 2019Lifestyle
-
In Cannes, glittery film festival literally costs the earthLifestyle
-
ScUber, the rideshare submarine, launched Down UnderWorld
-
Castle Lite Unlocks Meek Mill & extra day of hip-hopLifestyle
-
Amla hits form for Proteas, Blitzboks qualify for OlympicsSport
-
Another Amla half-century puts to bed any doubt he belongsSport
-
Hamilton wins Monaco GP to extend championship leadSport
-
Stormers skipper to undergo scan on injured kneeSport
-
Teenager Potapova 'speechless' after stunning 'idol' KerberSport
-
Kohli sees positives in lower order despite NZ drubbingSport
Popular Topics
-
WATCH LIVE: Cyril Ramaphosa's presidential inaugurationLocal
-
Politics Sphithiphithi: Frans Baleni on president-elect Cyril Ramaphosa
-
Equal bonuses on the cards for Banyana Banyana playersLocal
-
Zondo commission could have been avoided - Jacob ZumaLocal
-
ScUber, the rideshare submarine, launched Down UnderWorld
-
Mlambo-Ngcuka: Men are the ‘most vicious’ when it comes to women’s bodiesLocal
-
Mlambo-Ngcuka: The women’s ministry can succeed with the right leaderLocal
-
Trengove: Zuma can't complain about trial delaysPolitics
-
EWN On The Couch: Springbok Aphiwe Dyantyi gives American football a trySport
CARTOON: Cyril's Clean Sweep
-
CARTOON: Justice Delayed...Politics
-
CARTOON: Time to clean up the CabinetPolitics
-
CARTOON: The Smallanyana PartiesPolitics
-
CARTOON: Mzansi's Avengers: Are they worthy?Politics
-
CARTOON: Electoral INKompetencePolitics
-
CARTOON: The Elections In NumbersLocal
-
CARTOON: Mandela Rolls Out The Carpet For YouLocal
-
CARTOON: Fair weather fiendsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political Eggs-aggerationsPolitics
- Mon
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 5°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 3°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 15°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 4°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 14°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 8°C
Police launch probe into roadside double murder in Benoni
A 19-year-old man and a woman in her 20s were attacked by at least three gun men near a bridge above the N12 on Sunday.
JOHANNESBURG – A team of detectives has been set up to investigate a double murder in Benoni.
A 19-year-old man and a woman in her 20s were attacked by at least three gunmen near a bridge above the N12 on Sunday.
It's understood the car they were travelling in ran out of fuel and two other passengers went to go look for help.
When they returned, they discovered the pair had been shot.
The police's Lungelo Dlamini said the attackers also tried to set their vehicle alight.
“The members of the public managed to extinguish the fire. The provincial commissioner has tasked a team of detectives to make sure that these killers are brought to book.”
Timeline
-
Concern raised over slow progress of probe into Hout Bay cop's murder-suicide3 days ago
-
Suspects arrested for robberies on Golden Arrow buses back in court next week3 days ago
-
CT anti-gang unit arrests 3 suspects for well-known lawyer’s murder3 days ago
-
Hawks investigate after cop killed while responding to robbery at farm3 days ago
Popular in Local
-
Public Protector's attack on Gordhan's PA unnecessary - lawyer3 hours ago
-
Stranded man & woman found shot dead in bakkie near N1215 hours ago
-
Mhlanga: My SSA suspension malicious, designed to destabilise agencyone hour ago
-
SANDF says man in parachute accident at inauguration is not in ICU18 hours ago
-
'Where is he?' Meshoe says Zuma no-show at inauguration is a red flagone day ago
-
Gordhan's interference with Eskom board led to CEO's resignation - Economist20 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.