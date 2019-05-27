Police launch probe into roadside double murder in Benoni

A 19-year-old man and a woman in her 20s were attacked by at least three gun men near a bridge above the N12 on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG – A team of detectives has been set up to investigate a double murder in Benoni.

It's understood the car they were travelling in ran out of fuel and two other passengers went to go look for help.

When they returned, they discovered the pair had been shot.

The police's Lungelo Dlamini said the attackers also tried to set their vehicle alight.

“The members of the public managed to extinguish the fire. The provincial commissioner has tasked a team of detectives to make sure that these killers are brought to book.”