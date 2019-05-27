View all in Latest
Mpumalanga police on alert following threats to disrupt premier's inauguration

Last week, a group of African National Congress (ANC) members disgruntled about Refilwe Mtsweni’s appointment allegedly disrupted the inauguration plenary meeting.

Picture: @MpumalangaGov/Twitter
Picture: @MpumalangaGov/Twitter
15 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Mpumalanga police are on high alert following reports of threats to disrupt Monday's’ inauguration of the provincial premier-elect Refilwe Mtshweni.

Last week, a group of African National Congress (ANC) members disgruntled about Mtshweni’s appointment allegedly disrupted the inauguration plenary meeting.

Some party members in the province are reportedly unhappy with the premier-elect’s nomination, saying she has never led any structure.

Mpumalanga police’s Mtsholi Bheme could not deny nor confirm the allegations, however, he said they were ready to deal with any eventuality.

“I’m not going to comment on rumours and stuff. We’re ready and able to comment with the event and make sure that it’s a success. As I talk to you right now, things have started.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

