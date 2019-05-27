Mpumalanga police on alert following threats to disrupt premier's inauguration
Last week, a group of African National Congress (ANC) members disgruntled about Refilwe Mtsweni’s appointment allegedly disrupted the inauguration plenary meeting.
JOHANNESBURG – Mpumalanga police are on high alert following reports of threats to disrupt Monday's’ inauguration of the provincial premier-elect Refilwe Mtshweni.
Last week, a group of African National Congress (ANC) members disgruntled about Mtshweni’s appointment allegedly disrupted the inauguration plenary meeting.
Some party members in the province are reportedly unhappy with the premier-elect’s nomination, saying she has never led any structure.
Mpumalanga police’s Mtsholi Bheme could not deny nor confirm the allegations, however, he said they were ready to deal with any eventuality.
“I’m not going to comment on rumours and stuff. We’re ready and able to comment with the event and make sure that it’s a success. As I talk to you right now, things have started.”
Popular in Local
-
Mhlanga: My SSA suspension malicious, designed to destabilise agency
-
Public Protector's attack on Gordhan's PA unnecessary - lawyer
-
Stranded man & woman found shot dead in bakkie near N12
-
'Where is he?' Meshoe says Zuma no-show at inauguration is a red flag
-
SANDF says man in parachute accident at inauguration is not in ICU
-
South African carbon tax finally becomes law
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.