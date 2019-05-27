Mhlanga: My SSA suspension malicious, designed to destabilise agency

State Security Agency ministerial adviser Bob Mhlanga questioned why State Security Minister Letsatsi-Duba suspended him so hastily on Friday before her term came to an end.

PRETORIA – Suspended State Security Agency ministerial adviser Bob Mhlanga as told Eyewitness News he considered his recent suspension as malicious.

Former State Security Minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba suspended Mhlanga on Friday, a day before she herself was relieved of her duties as the country waits for President Cyril Ramaphosa to appoint a new executive.

This is the second senior official in the department to be removed from their duties following the firing of another ministerial adviser, Gibson Njenje three weeks ago.

It’s believed the current moves are based on suspicions that the pair remain loyal to former President Jacob Zuma.

Mhlanga told EWN that while being investigated internally, a case has also been registered with the Hawks but he said the matter was purely malicious and designed to disrupt interventions to stabilise the State Security Agency.

Mhlanga is accused of drawing a salary from the agency as well as the International Relations Department where he was employed before returning to the agency.

He said that there was a valid explanation for his salary arrangement which could have been explained by each department had the minister conducted a proper investigation.

The agency’s Mahlodi Muofhe said he could not comment because as of Friday they did not have a minister and are waiting for the president to appoint a Cabinet.