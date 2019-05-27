Meet KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala’s cabinet

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
Go

Meet KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala’s cabinet

Zikalala has opted for a small inauguration ceremony at the premier's official residence on Monday, saying he wanted to save money.

KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala. Picture: @Kzngov/Twitter
KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala. Picture: @Kzngov/Twitter
50 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has announced his new cabinet to serve in the province's sixth administration.

Zikalala has opted for a small inauguration ceremony at the premier's official residence on Monday, saying he wanted to save money.

Among those included in the cabinet are Peggy Nkonyeni as the new MEC of Public Works, Kwazi Mshengu as Education MEC and Ravi Pillay as MEC for Finance.

FULL LIST OF ZIKALALA’S CABINET:

  1. Agriculture and Rural Development: MEC Bongi Sithole-Moloi

  2. Provincial Treasury: MEC Ravi Pillay

  3. Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs: MEC Sipho Hlomuka

  4. Transport, Community Safety and Liaison: MEC Mxolisi Kaunda

  5. Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs: MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube

  6. Education: MEC Kwazi Mshengu

  7. Social Development: MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza

  8. Health: MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu

  9. Arts and Culture, Sports and Recreation: MEC Hlengiwe Mavimbela

  10. Public Works: MEC Peggy Nkonyeni

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA