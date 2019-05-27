Meet KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala’s cabinet

Zikalala has opted for a small inauguration ceremony at the premier's official residence on Monday, saying he wanted to save money.

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has announced his new cabinet to serve in the province's sixth administration.

Among those included in the cabinet are Peggy Nkonyeni as the new MEC of Public Works, Kwazi Mshengu as Education MEC and Ravi Pillay as MEC for Finance.

FULL LIST OF ZIKALALA’S CABINET: