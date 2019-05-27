View all in Latest
Man shot dead in Overport on way home from mosque

Police said the motive for the shooting was unknown.

Picture: SAPS
Picture: SAPS
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - A 56-year-old man has been shot and killed in Overport, Durban.

It is understood that the man was returning home from the mosque on Monday morning when he was accosted by unknown suspects who shot him.

Police said the motive for the shooting was unknown.

Spokesperson Nqobile Gwala said they were investigating a case of murder.

"This morning at 5.45am a 56-year-old man was allegedly shot by unknown suspects within the Overport area. He sustained gunshots to the head and was declared dead on the scene. Nothing was taken from the victim and a case of murder has been registered at the Mayville Police Station."

Gwala said that investigations were continuing.

