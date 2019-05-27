Land Reform Dept expected to submit District Six restitution report

The State has to come up with a "holistic plan" on how it's going to redevelop District Six and return all the claimants who've been waiting over twenty years for restitution to the area.

CAPE TOWN - The Rural Development and Land Reform Department is expected to submit its progress report on District Six restitution on Monday.

This is part of a court order, in a matter involving the department and the Presidency and hundreds of land claimants.

The State has to come up with a "holistic plan" of how it's going to redevelop District Six and return all the claimants who've been waiting over twenty years for restitution to the area.

When Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane appeared in the Western Cape High Court earlier this month the court criticised her for not coming up with concrete plans for delivering restitution to District Six claimants.

Nkoana-Mashabane told the court her department would not be able to fund a mega redevelopment project on its own. She gave the assurance that by the end of August the department would have a final plan in place whether she was still minister or not.

Before this though, the department needed to give a report back on its progress to the court on Monday as stipulated in a court order from November 2018.

But acting Judge Tembeka Ngcukaitobi questioned whether there would be anything new to say considering the minister's testimony.