Mkhwebane playing factional politics over Gordhan report: Kathdrada Foundation

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane issued the report on the eve of President Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration.

FILE: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on 4 December 2017. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
FILE: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on 4 December 2017. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
9 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Ahmed Kathdrada Foundation has accused Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane of playing factional politics.

The foundations' Neeshan Balton said it was concerned about the competence and ability of the Public Protector to discharge her duties.

“I think that the Public Protector appears to be involved in factional politics and also pursuing political party interests by being the only one that has called for action against Mr Gordhan,” said Balton.

The foundation questioned the credibility of Mkhwebane's report that found Public Enterprise Minister Pravin Gordhan guilty of improper conduct relating to his approval of then South African Revenue Service deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay's early retirement.

Mkhwebane issued the report on the eve of President Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration.

Gordhan has said he would institute review proceedings against the Public Protector's report and findings, including the proposed remedial action.

In her report Mkhwebane urged President Ramaphosa to take appropriate disciplinary action against Gordhan for violating the Constitution.

