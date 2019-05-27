Mkhwebane playing factional politics over Gordhan report: Kathdrada Foundation
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane issued the report on the eve of President Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration.
JOHANNESBURG - The Ahmed Kathdrada Foundation has accused Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane of playing factional politics.
The foundations' Neeshan Balton said it was concerned about the competence and ability of the Public Protector to discharge her duties.
“I think that the Public Protector appears to be involved in factional politics and also pursuing political party interests by being the only one that has called for action against Mr Gordhan,” said Balton.
The foundation questioned the credibility of Mkhwebane's report that found Public Enterprise Minister Pravin Gordhan guilty of improper conduct relating to his approval of then South African Revenue Service deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay's early retirement.
Mkhwebane issued the report on the eve of President Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration.
Gordhan has said he would institute review proceedings against the Public Protector's report and findings, including the proposed remedial action.
In her report Mkhwebane urged President Ramaphosa to take appropriate disciplinary action against Gordhan for violating the Constitution.
