Joburg suspects arrested for impersonating cops to appear in court

-
Fake Facebook accounts: the never-ending battle against botsWorld
-
Joburg suspects arrested for impersonating cops to appear in courtLocal
-
Sapu appeals for more resources, training in wake of WC policeman's shootingLocal
-
Saray Khumalo remembers fallen Everest team members on return to SALocal
-
Cosatu urges Ramaphosa to consider Cabinet of between 20 and 25 ministersPolitics
-
WATCH LIVE: Zondo wants answers on Hawks inaction on fraudulent Transnet paymentBusiness
-
Joburg suspects arrested for impersonating cops to appear in courtLocal
-
Sapu appeals for more resources, training in wake of WC policeman's shootingLocal
-
Saray Khumalo remembers fallen Everest team members on return to SALocal
-
Cosatu urges Ramaphosa to consider Cabinet of between 20 and 25 ministersPolitics
-
WATCH LIVE: Zondo wants answers on Hawks inaction on fraudulent Transnet paymentBusiness
-
South African carbon tax finally becomes lawBusiness
-
ANALYSIS: Ramaphosa’s Cabinet: who & what’s needed to end SA’s malaiseOpinion
-
Meet the ANC’s premier candidatesPolitics
-
Land Party suspends its national coordinator Maxwell MothlakePolitics
-
Zuma: No person can claim he has more power than the ANCPolitics
-
Parties say they’re making progress with removing election postersPolitics
-
Political parties rush to remove election posters to avoid penaltiesPolitics
-
Malema urges IEC to modernise voting systems to avoid future crisisPolitics
-
Mpofu: EFF accepts election results despite alleged irregularitiesPolitics
-
Maluleke: Probe into alleged voter fraud found potential irregularitiesPolitics
-
Zille: DA made big mistake falling into ANC, EFF's race-based politicsPolitics
-
Nothing untoward in Gordhan approving Ivan Pillay's retirement, says lawyerPolitics
-
Cele prepared to serve in any portfolio in Ramaphosa's CabinetPolitics
-
Public Protector's attack on Gordhan's PA unnecessary - lawyerPolitics
-
Flagged ANC leaders hope to clear names before Cabinet announcementPolitics
-
Presidency: Cabinet announcement to be made later in the week, not MondayPolitics
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Belinda Bozzoli, let music free your colonial mindOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Ramaphosa’s Cabinet: who & what’s needed to end SA’s malaiseOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Data fails to capture complexity of SA’s unemployment crisisOpinion
-
JEAN-JACQUES CORNISH: The generational battle in African politicsOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Obstinate Gumede is hindering the ANC's renewal effortsOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Game of Thrones and a philosophical rulerOpinion
Popular Topics
-
WATCH LIVE: Zondo wants answers on Hawks inaction on fraudulent Transnet paymentBusiness
-
South African carbon tax finally becomes lawBusiness
-
Fiat Chrysler presents plan for merger with RenaultBusiness
-
If properly handled, Hadebe’s exit won't affect Eskom, says economistBusiness
-
S&P rating decision welcomed by punditsBusiness
-
S&P Global keeps SA’s rating unchangedBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Former manager of Marvel's Stan Lee arrested for elder abuseLifestyle
-
Disney's live-action 'Aladdin' casts a box-office spellLifestyle
-
Mel B calls Victoria Beckham a b****Lifestyle
-
Booster shot: Zimbabwe coffee revival paying dividendsLifestyle
-
South Korean social satire 'Parasite' wins Palme d'Or at CannesLifestyle
-
Lotto results: Saturday, 25 May 2019Lifestyle
-
17 interesting things to know about our new-ish president, RamaphosaPolitics
-
'Off the scale' excitement for fans as Spice Girls reunion opensLifestyle
-
Powerball results: Friday 24 May 2019Lifestyle
-
'They're the national team' - Jaguares face call to get boot from Super RugbySport
-
Cech hopes to haunt Chelsea in Europa League final farewellSport
-
Amla hits form for Proteas, Blitzboks qualify for OlympicsSport
-
Another Amla half-century puts to bed any doubt he belongsSport
-
Hamilton wins Monaco GP to extend championship leadSport
-
Stormers skipper to undergo scan on injured kneeSport
Popular Topics
-
WATCH LIVE: Cyril Ramaphosa's presidential inaugurationLocal
-
Politics Sphithiphithi: Frans Baleni on president-elect Cyril Ramaphosa
-
Equal bonuses on the cards for Banyana Banyana playersLocal
-
Zondo commission could have been avoided - Jacob ZumaLocal
-
ScUber, the rideshare submarine, launched Down UnderWorld
-
Mlambo-Ngcuka: Men are the ‘most vicious’ when it comes to women’s bodiesLocal
-
Mlambo-Ngcuka: The women’s ministry can succeed with the right leaderLocal
-
Trengove: Zuma can't complain about trial delaysPolitics
-
EWN On The Couch: Springbok Aphiwe Dyantyi gives American football a trySport
CARTOON: Cyril's Clean Sweep
-
CARTOON: Justice Delayed...Politics
-
CARTOON: Time to clean up the CabinetPolitics
-
CARTOON: The Smallanyana PartiesPolitics
-
CARTOON: Mzansi's Avengers: Are they worthy?Politics
-
CARTOON: Electoral INKompetencePolitics
-
CARTOON: The Elections In NumbersLocal
-
CARTOON: Mandela Rolls Out The Carpet For YouLocal
-
CARTOON: Fair weather fiendsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political Eggs-aggerationsPolitics
- Mon
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 5°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 3°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 15°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 4°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 14°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 8°C
Joburg suspects arrested for impersonating cops to appear in court
The group was arrested in the CBD on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG – Four people arrested for impersonating police are expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Monday.
The group was arrested in the CBD on Friday.
The police’s Xoli Mbele says: “The first two female suspects were arrested on Plein Street where the police recovered two fake appointment certificates from them. The other two suspects were apprehended at corner Noord and Wanderers; it’s alleged that they stopped three foreign nationals, demanding passports.
“They told one of the victims that his passport has expired and demanded R3,000. Then the police came to their rescue and arrested the suspects.”
Popular in Local
-
Mhlanga: My SSA suspension malicious, designed to destabilise agency3 hours ago
-
Public Protector's attack on Gordhan's PA unnecessary - lawyer5 hours ago
-
Stranded man & woman found shot dead in bakkie near N1217 hours ago
-
'Where is he?' Meshoe says Zuma no-show at inauguration is a red flagone day ago
-
SANDF says man in parachute accident at inauguration is not in ICU20 hours ago
-
South African carbon tax finally becomes lawone hour ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.