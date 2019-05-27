View all in Latest
Joburg suspects arrested for impersonating cops to appear in court

The group was arrested in the CBD on Friday.

Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN
Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN
29 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Four people arrested for impersonating police are expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Monday.

The group was arrested in the CBD on Friday.

The police’s Xoli Mbele says: “The first two female suspects were arrested on Plein Street where the police recovered two fake appointment certificates from them. The other two suspects were apprehended at corner Noord and Wanderers; it’s alleged that they stopped three foreign nationals, demanding passports.

“They told one of the victims that his passport has expired and demanded R3,000. Then the police came to their rescue and arrested the suspects.”

