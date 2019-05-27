'It’s just realising that anything is possible' - Saray Khumalo

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
Go

'It’s just realising that anything is possible' - Saray Khumalo

Saray Khumalo arrived on home soil on Monday morning and received a hero's welcome at OR Tambo International Airport after her historic climb of Mount Everest.

SA mountaineer Saray Khumalo is welcomed at OR Tambo International Airport on 27 May 2019 after returning home from Nepal where she summited Mount Everest. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
SA mountaineer Saray Khumalo is welcomed at OR Tambo International Airport on 27 May 2019 after returning home from Nepal where she summited Mount Everest. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - South African mountain climber Saray Khumalo on Monday said she hoped she could inspire African children to reach their own personal summit and conquer their own challenges.

“It’s just realising that anything is possible and that finally it’s been done; and that a child that’s sitting somewhere, maybe in the dark, can have hope to actually conquer their own Everest,” she said.

Khumalo arrived on home soil on Monday morning and received a hero's welcome at OR Tambo International Airport after her historic climb of Mount Everest.

She made history earlier this month when she became the first black African woman to reach the peak of the tallest mountain in the world.

Khumalo's family and friends were visibly happy to see her after weeks apart.

She said her journey had not been easy but she had a purpose.

Government hailed Khumalo for her strength and perseverance in taking on the highest mountain in the world without any funding.

The South African mountaineer raised R135,000 that will go towards educating disadvantaged children.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA