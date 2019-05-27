'It’s just realising that anything is possible' - Saray Khumalo
Saray Khumalo arrived on home soil on Monday morning and received a hero's welcome at OR Tambo International Airport after her historic climb of Mount Everest.
JOHANNESBURG - South African mountain climber Saray Khumalo on Monday said she hoped she could inspire African children to reach their own personal summit and conquer their own challenges.
“It’s just realising that anything is possible and that finally it’s been done; and that a child that’s sitting somewhere, maybe in the dark, can have hope to actually conquer their own Everest,” she said.
Khumalo arrived on home soil on Monday morning and received a hero's welcome at OR Tambo International Airport after her historic climb of Mount Everest.
#SarayKhumalo [WATCH] Khumalo arrives to a hero’s welcome at OR Tambo International Airport. TK pic.twitter.com/CgwaavPRkv— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 27, 2019
She made history earlier this month when she became the first black African woman to reach the peak of the tallest mountain in the world.
Khumalo's family and friends were visibly happy to see her after weeks apart.
She said her journey had not been easy but she had a purpose.
#saraykhumalo [WATCH] Khumalo talk about her journey. She has challenged every african child to take on their own Mount Everest. TK pic.twitter.com/H4rh8uJF8w— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 27, 2019
Government hailed Khumalo for her strength and perseverance in taking on the highest mountain in the world without any funding.
The South African mountaineer raised R135,000 that will go towards educating disadvantaged children.
