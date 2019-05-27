If properly handled, Hadebe’s exit won't affect Eskom, says economist

-
Vehicle systems failure not cause of Reshall Jimmy's death - expertLocal
-
WC schools, learners set for mid-year examinationsLocal
-
If properly handled, Hadebe’s exit won't affect Eskom, says economistBusiness
-
Cele prepared to serve in any portfolio in Ramaphosa's CabinetPolitics
-
Golden Arrow finalising plans to beef up bus securityLocal
-
Saray Khumalo expected to touch down in SA on MondayLocal
-
Vehicle systems failure not cause of Reshall Jimmy's death - expertLocal
-
WC schools, learners set for mid-year examinationsLocal
-
If properly handled, Hadebe’s exit won't affect Eskom, says economistBusiness
-
Cele prepared to serve in any portfolio in Ramaphosa's CabinetPolitics
-
Golden Arrow finalising plans to beef up bus securityLocal
-
Saray Khumalo expected to touch down in SA on MondayLocal
Popular Topics
-
Meet the ANC’s premier candidatesPolitics
-
Land Party suspends its national coordinator Maxwell MothlakePolitics
-
Zuma: No person can claim he has more power than the ANCPolitics
-
Parties say they’re making progress with removing election postersPolitics
-
Political parties rush to remove election posters to avoid penaltiesPolitics
-
Malema urges IEC to modernise voting systems to avoid future crisisPolitics
-
Mpofu: EFF accepts election results despite alleged irregularitiesPolitics
-
Maluleke: Probe into alleged voter fraud found potential irregularitiesPolitics
-
Malema: We'll keep advocating for free movement of Africans in AfricaPolitics
-
Public Protector's attack on Gordhan's PA unnecessary - lawyerPolitics
-
Flagged ANC leaders hope to clear names before Cabinet announcementPolitics
-
Presidency: Cabinet announcement to be made later in the week, not MondayPolitics
-
Cosatu: Ramaphosa should appoint young, untainted people to cabinetPolitics
-
Cele thanks police officers as he bids ministry farewellPolitics
-
Gordhan's interference with Eskom board led to CEO's resignation - EconomistPolitics
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Belinda Bozzoli, let music free your colonial mindOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Ramaphosa’s Cabinet: who & what’s needed to end SA’s malaiseOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Data fails to capture complexity of SA’s unemployment crisisOpinion
-
JEAN-JACQUES CORNISH: The generational battle in African politicsOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Obstinate Gumede is hindering the ANC's renewal effortsOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Game of Thrones and a philosophical rulerOpinion
Popular Topics
-
S&P rating decision welcomed by punditsBusiness
-
S&P Global keeps SA’s rating unchangedBusiness
-
Phakamani Hadebe's resignation as Eskom CEO met with shockBusiness
-
Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe resignsBusiness
-
ScUber, the rideshare submarine, launched Down UnderWorld
-
Public Protector finds Gordhan guilty over SARS retirement payoutBusiness
Popular Topics
Mel B calls Victoria Beckham a b****
-
Booster shot: Zimbabwe coffee revival paying dividendsLifestyle
-
South Korean social satire 'Parasite' wins Palme d'Or at CannesLifestyle
-
Lotto results: Saturday, 25 May 2019Lifestyle
-
17 interesting things to know about our new-ish president, RamaphosaPolitics
-
'Off the scale' excitement for fans as Spice Girls reunion opensLifestyle
-
Powerball results: Friday 24 May 2019Lifestyle
-
In Cannes, glittery film festival literally costs the earthLifestyle
-
ScUber, the rideshare submarine, launched Down UnderWorld
-
Castle Lite Unlocks Meek Mill & extra day of hip-hopLifestyle
-
Amla hits form for Proteas, Blitzboks qualify for OlympicsSport
-
Another Amla half-century puts to bed any doubt he belongsSport
-
Hamilton wins Monaco GP to extend championship leadSport
-
Stormers skipper to undergo scan on injured kneeSport
-
Teenager Potapova 'speechless' after stunning 'idol' KerberSport
-
Kohli sees positives in lower order despite NZ drubbingSport
Popular Topics
-
WATCH LIVE: Cyril Ramaphosa's presidential inaugurationLocal
-
Politics Sphithiphithi: Frans Baleni on president-elect Cyril Ramaphosa
-
Equal bonuses on the cards for Banyana Banyana playersLocal
-
Zondo commission could have been avoided - Jacob ZumaLocal
-
ScUber, the rideshare submarine, launched Down UnderWorld
-
Mlambo-Ngcuka: Men are the ‘most vicious’ when it comes to women’s bodiesLocal
-
Mlambo-Ngcuka: The women’s ministry can succeed with the right leaderLocal
-
Trengove: Zuma can't complain about trial delaysPolitics
-
EWN On The Couch: Springbok Aphiwe Dyantyi gives American football a trySport
CARTOON: Cyril's Clean Sweep
-
CARTOON: Justice Delayed...Politics
-
CARTOON: Time to clean up the CabinetPolitics
-
CARTOON: The Smallanyana PartiesPolitics
-
CARTOON: Mzansi's Avengers: Are they worthy?Politics
-
CARTOON: Electoral INKompetencePolitics
-
CARTOON: The Elections In NumbersLocal
-
CARTOON: Mandela Rolls Out The Carpet For YouLocal
-
CARTOON: Fair weather fiendsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political Eggs-aggerationsPolitics
- Mon
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 5°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 3°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 15°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 4°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 14°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 8°C
If properly handled, Hadebe’s exit won't affect Eskom, says economist
Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe announced his resignation on Friday, saying it was for health reasons.
JOHANNESBURG – All eyes are on Eskom as speculation grows about who will take over from Eskom’s outgoing CEO Phakamani Hadebe.
Hadebe announced his resignation on Friday, saying it was for health reasons.
Eskom is set to deliver its report for the past financial year to the board on Tuesday and is expected to announce a loss of over R20 billion.
Economist Azar Jammine said that if Hadebe's succession was handled properly, his departure should have little impact on the operational stability of Eskom.
“It’s a huge organisation; it has already got several structures in place. What’s needed at the top is leadership just to guide it through its difficulties. If it’s a matter of days or weeks without leadership, then it’s serious.”
Popular in Business
-
S&P rating decision welcomed by pundits2 hours ago
-
What a permanent split between Huawei and Android could mean for SA users5 days ago
-
Phakamani Hadebe's resignation as Eskom CEO met with shock2 days ago
-
Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe resigns3 days ago
-
The Guptas had a man inside Transnet - Popo Molefe20 days ago
-
Public Protector finds Gordhan guilty over SARS retirement payout3 days ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.