If properly handled, Hadebe’s exit won't affect Eskom, says economist

Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe announced his resignation on Friday, saying it was for health reasons.

JOHANNESBURG – All eyes are on Eskom as speculation grows about who will take over from Eskom’s outgoing CEO Phakamani Hadebe.

Hadebe announced his resignation on Friday, saying it was for health reasons.

Eskom is set to deliver its report for the past financial year to the board on Tuesday and is expected to announce a loss of over R20 billion.

Economist Azar Jammine said that if Hadebe's succession was handled properly, his departure should have little impact on the operational stability of Eskom.

“It’s a huge organisation; it has already got several structures in place. What’s needed at the top is leadership just to guide it through its difficulties. If it’s a matter of days or weeks without leadership, then it’s serious.”