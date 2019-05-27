View all in Latest


Grade 8 Northern Cape pupil gets 12 years for stabbing teacher to death

The office of the director of public prosecutions said the 17-year-old attacked the English teacher at the Bosele Middle School Hostel near Kuruman in January last year.

30 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - A grade 8 pupil from the Northern Cape who stabbed his teacher to death for failing him in a subject has been sentenced to 12-years behind bars.

The office of the director of public prosecutions said the 17-year-old attacked the English teacher at the Bosele Middle School Hostel near Kuruman in January last year.

The teenager was found guilty of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, malicious damage to property and theft, said spokesperson Phaladi Shuping.

“A learner who went to a school realised when he got his report that he failed a subject ended up stabbing the teach on his back and assaulted one of the guys who was with his teacher when the incident happened,” he said.

The boy also damaged the teacher's hostel room and stole his phone. He accused the teacher of deliberately failing him.

