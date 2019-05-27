Golden Arrow finalising plans to beef up bus security
Golden Arrow Bus Service said that it was finalising plans with the City of Cape Town to deploy law enforcement officers on buses.
These officers will operate in a similar fashion to the rail enforcement unit that was deployed on trains in the city.
This after a number of attacks on buses in the Mother City over the past few months.
Golden Arrow said that arrangements between the company and the city would be finalised this week.
General manager Derek Mayor sais that they would deploy between 20 and 30 officers in the city.
Over the past seven months, more than 20 robberies have occurred on Golden Arrow buses.
In the latest incident two weeks ago, a man was shot and killed in Khayelitsha.
Police arrested seven suspects linked to robberies in Philippi East and Khayelitsha last week. They will be appearing in court this week.
"Administration and training of the staff are imminent so that they can take their space in the transport security."
A regular Golden Arrow passenger from Mitchells Plain who was on a bus on two separate occasions where passengers were robbed said that she's pleased with the progress being made by the company.
She said that the first time it happened, she sat next to the suspect when he got onto the bus as a paying customer.
"They stand in the line, pay for their ticket, and when closer to their stop then they jump up and rob the people. I am glad they're making the change."
